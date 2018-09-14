Women’s Soccer Beats Princeton in Overtime Thriller

By:

The No. 10 Georgetown women’s soccer team (6-0-2, Big East) defeated the No. 25 Princeton Tigers (5-2, Ivy) on Thursday night 2-1 in overtime. Georgetown’s goals were scored by senior forward Caitlin Farrell and graduate student forward Kyra Carusa. Princeton’s goal was scored by freshman forward Gabi Juarez.

In the first half, Georgetown’s high press was very effective as they dominated both possession and opportunities. In the 24th minute, junior midfielder Paula Germino-Watnick played a through ball to Farrell, who touched the ball around the keeper and slotted it in the back of the net to make it 1-0. This marks Farrell’s fourth goal of the season. Georgetown’s dominance was reflected in Princeton’s failure to register a shot in the first half.

Princeton had more numbers forward in the second half, allowing them to create more chances and get crosses into the box. They were rewarded for their efforts in the 68th minute when Juarez got on the end of a cross and equalized to make it 1-1. Georgetown nearly responded only two minutes later when Germino-Watnick hit the crossbar and the rebound was smothered by quick reflexes from junior goalkeeper Natalie Grossi. Both teams had clear-cut opportunities in the last 5 minutes, but neither were able to bag the winner during regulation.

Georgetown looked rejuvenated as they came out in overtime and quickly moved the ball upfield. In the 93rd minute, Farrell earned a penalty kick when she beat one defender and was brought down in the box by another. Caruso was chosen to take the PK and fired the ball into the bottom left corner, giving Georgetown the 2-1 win and keeping their undefeated season alive. Georgetown improves to 6-0-2 on the season, while Princeton falls to 5-2.

Georgetown will host Columbia (3-1-1, Ivy) on Sunday. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. on Shaw field. There is a 30% chance of rain Sunday afternoon and a high of 77 degrees. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for live updates and breaking news.

Image Credits: Georgetown Athletics Communications