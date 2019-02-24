Men Place Third, Women Finish Sixth at Big East Indoor Track Championships

By:

02/24/2019

The Georgetown men’s and women’s track teams headed to Geneva, OH this weekend for the Big East Indoor Championships. The men claimed four individual titles on their way to 114 points and a third place finish while the women were led by a pair of top three performances and a runner-up finish placing 6th with 54 points.

On the men’s side, graduate student Lawrence Leake led the Hoyas with wins in the 400m, 200m, and 4x400m and was named the meet’s Big East High Point Track Performer with 22.5 points. Leake’s personal bests of 47.48 in the 400m and 21.67 in the 200m now place him among Georgetown’s all-time top five in both events. The other first place finish for the men came in the 800m, where sophomore Ruach Padhal bested a field that also included senior Brennan Munley and freshman Ian Delgado, running 1:49.08. A trio of Hoyas including Leake, freshman D’Andre Barriffe, and sophomore Nate Alleyne swept the 200m in dominant fashion. Also notable was senior Nick Wareham’s runner-up mile time of 4:02.71.

“The men had a fantastic meet across the board,” Director of Track & Field Julie Culley said. “We scored in every event we contested and we came together with an energy we have not had in a few years. Finishing third was immense and another step for our program towards a team title. Lawrence was incredible and truly competed like a champion. He gave us absolutely everything he had and inspired his teammates to do the same.”

On the women’s side, the Hoyas’ scoring came from solid performances in the 60m, triple jump, and 4x800m relay. Graduate student Taylor Williams’ third place finish in the 60m and freshman Eni Akinniyi’s triple jump of 11.79m earned six points apiece. The 4x800m performance of freshman Sami Corman, freshman Rachel Sessa, freshman Katherine Modrall, and sophomore Olivia Arizin earned the Hoyas eight points running a time of 8:58.18. The women also had help from fifth place finishes in the 400m, mile, 3000m, 60m hurdles, and 4x400m.

“We have a young women’s team and a few injuries that hampered our overall performance this weekend,” Culley said. “We saw great efforts from Taylor finishing third in the 60-meter dash and a big jump from Eni to finish third in the triple jump. A few personal bests and season bests from women in the 400-meter dash, mile, 3,000-meter run, and 60-meter hurdles were great to see. We’re looking forward to some big performances come outdoors.”

A full list of results from the meet can be found here.

The Hoyas return to the track Saturday, March 2 where both teams will compete in the IC4A/ECAC Championships held at Boston University.

Image Credits: Georgetown Athletics Communications