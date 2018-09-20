Men’s Soccer Looks to Get First Conference Win

By:

The Georgetown men’s soccer team (4-2-1, 0-1 Big East) will take on the DePaul Blue Demons (4-4, 1-0 Big East) this Friday. The match will be held at 3 p.m. ET on Georgetown’s Shaw Field.

The Hoyas will be looking to get their first conference win of the season. Last Sunday, Georgetown lost 3-2 against Xavier (3-0-3, 1-0 Big East) in a rematch of last year’s Big East championship game. They rebounded Tuesday night with a 1-0 upset of No. 9 Duke (3-2, 0-1 ACC) on the road. Junior forward Achara scored the only goal of the game in the sixth minute. This marks his third goal of the season, all of which have been scored on the road. He will look to break his drought at home on Friday next to the team’s leading scorer, sophomore forward Derek Dodson. Together, Achara and Dodson account for seven of Georgetown’s eleven goals on the season and are key to the Hoyas’ attack against DePaul.

The Blue Demons come into Friday’s game following an overtime loss to Loyola Chicago (3-3, Mountain Valley) in which they registered only one shot on goal. DePaul will likely play a defensive game against Georgetown as well, and will rely on sophomore goalkeeper Drew Nuelle, who has already made 25 saves this season. Senior midfielder Harry Hilling has 4 assists and will likely be DePaul’s primary playmaker as they look to score a goal on the break.

The game will be streamed on the Big East Digital Network and tracked at www.guhoyas.com. For live updates and breaking news follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.

