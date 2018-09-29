Football Continues Losing Streak at Brown

By:

On Saturday, the Georgetown Hoyas football team (1-4, Patriot) continued their early season skid with a 35-8 loss at Brown (1-2, Ivy). After winning their season opener against Marist (1-3, Pioneer), the Hoyas have now lost four in a row. They simply have not been able to sustain the dominance that they displayed on both sides of the ball in Week 1.

Despite a better showing (228 yards, one touchdown) last week against Columbia (2-1, 0-1 Ivy), junior quarterback Gunther Johnson was unable to find a passing rhythm against the Bears. He totalled just 73 yards on 11 for 29 (37.9%) passing with an interception. On the other side, the Hoya defense had a tough time containing sophomore quarterback Michael McGovern. The St. Louis native racked up 268 yards in the air and had one rushing and passing touchdown each. Sophomore wide receiver Jacob Prall had a productive day for the Bears, catching McGovern’s one touchdown pass and punching in two rushing touchdowns of his own.

In the first quarter, Brown received to start the game. McGovern set the tone for the game, leading a 12 play, 75 yard march down the field ending with a three yard touchdown pass to Prall. After the Bears forced Georgetown to punt on the following drive, McGovern started again on his own 34-yard line. Once again, the Bears methodically moved the chains to the tune of a 16 play 77 yard drive. Eventually, Prall ran it in for a 10 yard touchdown, cementing a 14-0 Brown lead.

The Hoyas started the second quarter with the ball, but the Brown defense took it back soon enough. On the fifth play of the quarter, senior free safety Sebastian Dovi picked off a deep attempt by Johnson, and was tackled on his own 34-yard line. Georgetown and Brown then punted on three consecutive drives, but on the last, senior defensive back Blaise Brown fumbled the punt, and sophomore offensive linebacker Davis Bak recovered the ball for the Bears. The fumble proved costly, as Prall ran in a five yard touchdown three plays later. With just seven seconds left in the half, Johnson was sacked and subsequently fumbled. The ball was recovered by sophomore defensive end Ryan Putman, capping a scoreless first half for Johnson and the Hoya offense.

The start of the second half proved kinder to the Hoyas, as they scored on the first drive of the half. A 74-yard drive was led by 36 rushing yards from sophomore running back Jackson Saffold, and it was capped off by a 17-yard run from freshman wide receiver Joshua Tomas. Unfortunately, that was all the Hoyas would get on the day. On the subsequent drive, McGovern ended a 76-yard drive with a four yard rushing touchdown of his own.

In the fourth quarter, freshman running back Allen Smith got in on the action, punching in a two yard rushing touchdown, but the outcome had already been decided.

Next week, Georgetown will try to start Patriot League play off on the right foot. They travel to the Bronx to take on Fordham (0-4, Patriot). Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET. Follow @GUVoiceSports for game day updates and continuing coverage of Georgetown fall sports.

Image Credits: Georgetown Athletics Communications