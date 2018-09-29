Women’s Soccer Heads to Seton Hall

By:

09/29/2018

The No. 7 Georgetown Women’s Soccer Team (9-0-2, 2-0 Big East) will take on Seton Hall (2-5-4, 0-2 Big East) on Sunday in South Orange, N.J. The Hoyas are entering the game having not lost yet this season and having not tied since August 23rd. The Pirates, on the other hand, have not won in the month of September, and will be looking to get their first Big East win.

The Hoyas are led by senior forward Caitlin Farrell and graduate student forward Kyra Carusa who have eight and six goals on the year, respectively. The Hoyas back line, anchored by senior goalkeeper Arielle Schechtman, has only allowed four goals thus far. Most recently, Georgetown dismantled DePaul by a score of 3-0 during a rainy afternoon game on Cooper Field.

In contrast, the Pirates have only scored five goals on the season, two of which have come from junior forward Siobhan McGovern. She scored both in the Pirate’s 2-2 draw with LIU Brooklyn. Seton Hall is coming off of a 3-0 loss to Butler, in which the Pirates were only able to produce two shots, both of which were on goal.

Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. ET. A stream and live stats can be found on guhoyas.com. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for game day updates and breaking news.

Image Credits: John Picker/The Georgetown Voice