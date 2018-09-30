Field Hockey Gets Two Big Wins Over ODU and Lehigh

By:

09/30/2018

The Georgetown field hockey team (8-3, 1-2 Big East) had a huge weekend, beating No. 16 Old Dominion (7-3, 1-2 Big East) in overtime on Friday before blowing out Lehigh (1-9, 0-3 Patriot League) 7-1 on Sunday. Sophomore forward Cami Osborne, junior forward Lindsay Getz, junior midfielder Michaela Bruno, and junior back Emily Fraser all scored twice on the weekend for the Hoyas.

On Friday, the Hoyas began the scoring early when, just two minutes in, Getz slammed a goal past redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Lacey Frazier on a pass from Osborne to put Georgetown up 1-0. That would prove to be the only shot the Hoyas got off in the first half, compared to the Monarchs’ eight. Yet freshman goalkeeper Ciara Weets was able to save every ball that came her way, keeping the Hoyas up through halftime.

In the second half, the Hoyas defense held strong, seeing nine shots from ODU compared to just three of their own. Weets made four crucial second half saves to keep the Hoyas in the game. However, with just eight minutes remaining in regulation, ODU junior defender Rebecca Birch converted on a penalty corner to tie the score at one.

Neither team would score in the final minutes, forcing overtime. Just three minutes into the extra period, Bruno beat a defender for a one-on-one with Frazier. She buried the shot, giving the Hoyas the 2-1 overtime upset, and their first Big East win of the season.

“When the goal went in and the game was over, everyone was just so excited that we won the game, but then we had to take a moment to realize what it meant for this program,” Bruno said. “Going forward it just means that it’s gonna get so much better and we’re just gonna keep building off this win.”

The Hoyas carried the momentum of Friday’s win into Sunday, when they dismantled the Mountain Hawks by a score of 7-1. The scoring began in the 10th minute, when Osborne got her first goal of the weekend on a pass from Getz. She went on to score again six minutes later on a penalty corner, putting the Hoyas up 2-0. She leads the program with eight goals on the year.

“[Osborne and Getz] bring great energy and they’re a great duo together when they’re in,” head coach Christy Longacre said. “It’s kind of like they know where the other one’s gonna be, they don’t even look up sometimes.”

Then, with just minutes to go in the first half, Bruno carried the ball through the circle before taking an unassisted shot to bring Georgetown’s lead to three. The Hoyas dominated the first half, producing six shots, five of which were on goal, compared to Lehigh’s two. Weets made two saves to maintain a first half shutout.

“Friday’s win gave us a lot of confidence,” Bruno said. “Coming in to a game like today, we clearly wanted to win, but we wanted to show everyone that it wasn’t just a fluke Friday and that we were here to stay and we were gonna keep getting better and building off that win.”

Georgetown would not let up the pressure in the second half either. In the 37th minute, Fraser scored on a shot in a penalty corner with an assist from senior forward Helena Masiello, increasing the Hoyas’ to lead four.

Ten minutes later, the Mountain Hawks got their first and only goal of the game when freshman midfielder Olivia Perrone scored on a hard shot off of a penalty corner, sending the ball past senior goalkeeper Chloe Verwiel, who replaced Weets in the second half.

The Hoyas were not deterred, though, and in the 55th minute, Fraser scored again on a corner, assisted by sophomore midfielder Jax van der Veen. Then, seconds later, Getz stole the ball from Lehigh once they restarted and dribbled through the Mountain Hawks defense before putting away another goal, her sixth of the year, to bring the Hoyas’ lead to 6-1.

To finish the blowout, senior midfielder Katie Maransky added a goal on an assist from Bruno in the 64th minute. The Hoyas would finish the game with 14 shots, 12 of which were on goal. Georgetown’s defense stifled Lehigh, only allowing four shots, all of which were on the cage, forcing three saves from the pair of Georgetown keepers.

“We wanted to go after it today,” Longacre said. “Especially after the huge win on Friday, we just want to keep the momentum going, and scoring a lot of goals, and having the corner working for us today. I think it’s going to be a good step for us going forward into Friday against Temple.”

The Hoyas return to action when they take on Temple in their fourth Big East matchup of the year in Philadelphia. But this Hoyas team is already looking at the rest of their schedule, especially an October 26th date with the reigning National Champions, No. 2 Connecticut (10-1, 3-0 Big East).

“We’re really excited for the next couple of games in the Big East,” Bruno said. “We’re really excited to take on UConn here on our home field because that’s where we did it once, we’re gonna do it again.”

Image Credits: Georgetown Athletics Communications