Ewing Signs a Pair of Centers on Final Day of Early Signing Period

11/22/2018

On Wednesday, the final day of the early signing period, Georgetown men’s basketball head coach Patrick Ewing announced the signing of two players who will join the team in 2019. Malcolm Wilson and Timothy Ighoefe, who are both 6-foot-11 centers, will be added to the Hoyas’ roster next season as freshmen.

With senior center Jessie Govan and graduate student forward Trey Mourning both in their final years of eligibility, Georgetown’s current roster features only one player over 6-foot-8, junior Omer Yurtseven, likely to receive significant minutes next season. As a result, Ewing targeted the two young centers to help fill that future void in the frontcourt.

Wilson is a three-star recruit from Columbia, South Carolina ranked as the 42nd best center in his class by 247sports. At Ridge View High School last year, Wilson averaged 9.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 6.4 blocks per game and led the Blazers to their first ever state championship.

Ighoefe, a member of the NBA Academy Africa, has had less exposure to top level talent his age, but is known for his remarkable measurables. The Nigerian has a 7-foot-7.5 wingspan, an 8-foot-11 standing reach, and a 10-foot-11 one-step vertical. In August, Ighoefe participated in the 2018 NBA G-League Player Invitational, notching six points and eight rebounds in two scrimmages.

Both players stand out for their shot blocking ability, but they are underdeveloped, especially offensively. A similarly underdeveloped center when he arrived at Georgetown in 1981, Ewing is taking a chance on two players he hopes can dominate in the paint for the Hoyas over the four years.

“I’m looking forward to both Timothy and Malcolm joining our program,” Ewing said. “I expect them to come in and contribute on the court.”

