Women’s Basketball Outlasts Providence in Tight Affair

By:

02/03/2019

On Sunday, the Georgetown Hoyas women’s basketball team (11-11, 5-6 Big East) defeated the Providence Friars (13-10, 5-6 Big East), 61-56, at McDonough Arena. The victory makes it two in a row for the Hoyas following their win at McDonough over Creighton (10-12, 4-7 Big East) on Friday. Reliable graduate student guard Dorothy Adomako turned in yet another double-double with a game-high 20 points and 10 rebounds, while senior guard Dionna White collected 19 points, eight rebounds, seven steals, and five assists. For the Friars, freshman forward Mary Baskerville scored 10 points and grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds.

The first quarter started out slowly, and after two minutes, an inside jumper by Baskerville was the only field goal of the game. However, back-to-back layups by White and Adomako, both off turnovers, soon gave the Hoyas a 4-2 lead. After another bucket by Baskerville, White nailed a 3-pointer and Adomako converted another layup. With the period wrapping up, a jumper and free throw by White gave the Hoyas a 19-12 lead, but a layup from sophomore guard Kyra Spiwak and a three from sophomore guard Chanell Williams brought the Friars within two to end the period.

In the second period, both teams hit a snag offensively. Five straight points from White started off the period, but neither squad could hit their shots with consistency afterwards. Baskerville sunk a mid-range jumper just before the half to make it 26-25, ending a difficult offensive stretch. In the period, the Friars narrowly outscored the Hoyas, 8-7.

The game stayed close throughout the third period, but the offenses were still slow. Adomako and fellow graduate student guard Mikayla Venson paced the Hoyas, with Adomako scoring five and Venson scoring four in the quarter. At the end of the period, Georgetown maintained a slim three-point lead, 39-36.

Right out the gates in the final period, Providence tied the game up as senior guard Maddie Jolin hit from beyond the arc. Adomako answered with a three and a layup of her own, but senior guard Jovana Nogic responded with the same sequence to knot the game again. On the next possession, Jolin made a layup to give the Friars their first lead since the first period. However, the deficit seemed to awaken the Hoyas’ trio of Adomako, Venson, and White, who contributed 13 of Georgetown’s 15 points to finish the game and pull away from the Friars.

Overall, Georgetown won the rebounding battle 43-38, while both teams committed 17 turnovers. Venson finished the game with 16 points, and was a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line.

Georgetown will take the court again on Friday, when they travel to Milwaukee to take on Big East-leading Marquette (18-3, 9-0 Big East). The Golden Eagles were victorious, 72-62, in their visit to McDonough on January 13. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. For continuing coverage of all Georgetown sports, follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.

Image Credits: Aaron Wolf/The Georgetown Voice