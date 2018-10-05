Volleyball to take on Butler and Xavier

By:

On Friday, October 5, the Georgetown Hoyas volleyball team (10-7, 3-2 Big East) will look to get back on track on the road against Butler (5-12, 2-3 Big East) and Xavier (4-12, 2-3 Big East) this weekend. After winning six games in a row, Georgetown has hit a snag, losing two in a row against Big East opponents No. 19 Marquette (13-4, 4-1 Big East) and DePaul (4-12, 2-3 Big East).

Last Saturday, the Hoyas fell to DePaul 3-1 in Chicago in disappointing fashion. Despite having to play away from McDonough, Georgetown should have fared better considering the two teams’ records. The Hoyas had a promising start, taking the first set 25-19, but dropped the following three by scores of 25-22, 25-15, and 25-20. Senior middle blocker Symone Speech and junior outside hitter Iva Vujosevic led the way offensively, recording 15 and 11 kills each, but they did not get much help otherwise. Senior outside hitter Alyssa Sinnette had the next most kills with four. The Blue Demon attack was composed of a balanced effort from junior outside hitter Claire Anderson, sophomore middle hitter Avarie Evans-Allen, and sophomore right side Emma Price who had 12, 10, and nine kills, respectively.

Butler last played on Wednesday, coincidentally also against DePaul. The Bulldogs fell as well, but to a score of 3-2. DePaul won the first set, but Butler took a 2-1 lead after taking the next two. Ultimately, the Blue Demons took the final two to win the game. Outside hitter Brooke Gregory was the offensive leader with 15 kills for the Bulldogs, while middle blocker Melody Davidson blocked six attempts. Overall, Butler is averaging 61.4 kills per game, with the Hoyas averaging 51.4. The game will begin at 6 p.m. ET.

On Saturday, Georgetown will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Musketeers. Xavier is coming off a 3-0 defeat at Marquette on Wednesday, but they will also play Villanova (10-7, 3-2 Big East) at home on Friday. On Wednesday, Xavier had just 34 kills with a 23.2% kill percentage compared to Marquette’s 50 and 44.1%. As they did to the Hoyas, the Golden Eagles simply outmatched Xavier. Senior outside hitter Laura Grossman has led the Musketeers in kills this year with a 2.83 per set, while freshman middle blocker Jayda Carlton leads the defensive effort with 1.08 blocks per set. Saturday’s game will also begin at 6 p.m. ET.

Image Credits: Claire Goldberg/The Georgetown Voice