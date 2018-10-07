Football Beats Fordham in Conference Opener

By:

The Georgetown football team (2-4, 1-0 Patriot League) snapped their four game losing streak by defeating conference foe Fordham (0-5, 0-1 Patriot League) by a score of 23-11. This was Georgetown’s first victory over Fordham since Nov. 5, 2011

The defense shined in this one, forcing seven turnovers, including five fumbles and two crucial interceptions by senior cornerback Jethro Francois in the fourth quarter. The Hoya offense outpaced Fordham, going for 91 yards on the ground with two scores from freshman runningback Herman Moultrie III and 203 in the air, compared to the Rams’ 68 rushing yards and 154 passing yards.

“In practice, we emphasize and re-emphasize communication. Communication, communication, communication. If you’re all on the same page you’re gonna be successful,” Francois said.

In the first quarter the defensive front dominated, putting the Rams in negative territory for rushing with -6 yards. The offensive performance was lopsided, as Georgetown picked up seven first downs and Fordham only picked up one. Junior quarterback Gunther Johnson collected half of his passing yards in the first, going for 105 yards, and connecting with wide receiver Cameron Crayton for the freshman’s first touchdown, following it up with a two point conversion by junior defensive lineman Khristian Tate with 4:38 left in the first quarter.

Fordham started the second quarter hot scoring a quick touchdown, while disaster struck for the Georgetown offense, putting up an abysmal -19 rushing yards. Luckily, Johnson was able to continue his success putting up 82 yards before disappearing for the rest of the game. The defense picked up the offensive slack by forcing three fumbles and only allowing 29 passing yards. The two teams went into half tied at 8-8.

The Hoya offense flipped in the third quarter, rushing for 65 yards but only passed for four. Fordham’s offense picked up producing six first downs compared to Georgetown’s two. However, the Rams were only able to produce a field goal while Georgetown picked up a rushing touchdown from Johnson, putting the Hoyas up 15-11 heading into the final quarter.

The fourth was a rollercoaster of emotions for Georgetown fans. After failing to convert on a fourth and goal on the one-yard-line with about two minutes left, the Hoyas sealed the game with an interception by cFrancois and a subsequent score by Moultrie III leading to their 23-11 victory

“You know, Jethro [Francois] is one of those kids that’s a student of the game,” head coach Rob Sgarlata said. “He’s always watching film. He laughed when I took a picture of him in the lobby of the hotel this morning watching film before he got on the bus. So, it doesn’t surprise me that he had those plays today.”

“This is my first Patriot League win being a Freshman so I’m really excited,” Moultrie III said after the game. “Especially for the older guys who said I think this is their first Patriot League win in a couple of years.”

Next week, Georgetown looks to build off their victory against Lafayette (1-4, 0-1 Patriot League) on the road. Kick off is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Follow @GUVoiceSports for game day updates and continuing coverage of Georgetown fall sports.

Image Credits: Georgetown Athletics Communications