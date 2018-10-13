Men’s and women’s golf compete in tournaments on the road

By:

10/13/2018

This week, the Georgetown men’s and women’s golf teams played in tournaments on the road. The men finished 10th out of 15 teams at the Health Plan Mountaineer Invitational, hosted by West Virginia, and the women finished sixth out of seven teams at the Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational, hosted by Washington.

Over three rounds, the men shot for scores of 309, 301, and 310, totalling for 920. The Hoyas’ top performer for the tournament was junior Patrick DiPasquale, who shot 227 overall, finishing tied for 27th. After that, juniors Hardin Councill and Eduardo Blochtein tied for 37th with scores of 230. Freshman Noah Moss fared decently in his first collegiate tournament, placing 71st. The host Mountaineers won the tournament with an overall score of 866. Next week, the men will return home and host the Georgetown Intercollegiate tournament on Monday and Tuesday.

The women had a total score of 906, 42-over par, at the Sahalee Country Club. Their first round on Tuesday tied their season-best score of 297, but they couldn’t keep it up, shooting for 308 and 301 in the final two rounds. Senior Alexa Popowitz had the best tournament for Georgetown, finishing with a score of 223, good for a 15th place tie. Junior Ashley Fitzgibbons was next best with a score of 224 and an 18th place finish. As was with the men, the hosts took the Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational, as the Huskies blew away the competition with a final score of 859 (five-under par). Next weekend, the women will be closer to home, playing in the Blue Hen Invitational hosted by Delaware on October 20-21.

