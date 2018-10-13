Men’s soccer wins late against Villanova

By:

The Georgetown men’s soccer team (7-3-3, 3-1-1 Big East) battled the Villanova Wildcats (6-5-1, 1-4 Big East) in a 2-1 victory on Saturday at Shaw Field. Sophomore forward Derek Dodson scored first, in the 59th minute, on a penalty kick. The Wildcats responded in the 78th minute with a goal from junior midfielder Even Vare. The Hoyas would go on to score again in the second overtime when junior forward Riley Strassner scored the game winning goal in the 106th minute. This win gives the Hoyas their seventh win of the season and their third win of conference play.

In the first half the Hoyas were outshot 9-8, but were able to keep up a high tempo and take the Wildcats to a scoreless first half. The Hoyas started the game aggressively, shooting the ball early and often. The Hoya offense led by Dodson and junior forward Achara forced the Wildcat defense to adjust and go on the attack. The Wildcats began to gain momentum and dominate possession toward the end of the half. However, neither team was able to capitalize, and both were forced to regroup at halftime.

During the second half, the Hoyas continued to pressure the Wildcats’ defensive line. Georgetown outshot Villanova 13-3 and began to take control of the game. The Hoyas finally found the back of the net in the 59th minute, when Dodson scored on a penalty kick after junior defender Dylan Nealis was fouled in the box. Villanova would respond in the 78th minute when Vare intercepted a pass and shot the ball from outside the box, just past the hand of sophomore goalkeeper Ethan Koelher. Both teams would finish out regulation tied 1-1, before heading into overtime.

After a scoreless first overtime, the Hoyas began to find a groove take back control of the game. In the 106th minute, senior midfielder Kyle Zajec lined up to take a free kick and powered the shot into the box. The ball was won by senior defender Brendan McDonough, who headed the ball to Strassner to score the game winning goal.

The Hoyas will look to continue winning they enter the second half of the conference season and attempt to make a postseason run. The Hoyas return to action on Saturday, as they travel to New Jersey to take on the Seton Hall Pirates (4-3-2, 1-2-1 Big East). Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. For live updates and breaking news follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter. The game can also be streamed on the Big East Digital Network or tracked at guhoyas.com.

Image Credits: John Picker/The Georgetown Voice