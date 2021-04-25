Sports

Pro Hoyas: Week of 4/25-5/1

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:

Terrell Allen (2020)

Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa

Country: Turkey

Last Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 4/24 at 10:30 AM: 13 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST in a loss at Merkezefendi

No games this week.

Jagan Mosely (2020)

Team: BC Egis Kormend

Country: Hungary

No games this week.

Omer Yurtseven (2020)

Team: Oklahoma City Blue

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as Oklahoma City missed the G League playoffs.

Jessie Govan (2019)

Team: Team Ignite

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as G League Ignite were eliminated from the G League playoffs.

Kaleb Johnson (2019)

Team: Austin Spurs

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as Austin were eliminated from the G League playoffs.

Bradley Hayes (2017)

Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions

Country: Hungary

Last Week’s Games:

  • Wednesday 4/21 at 12:00 PM: DNP in a win vs. Kaposvari
  • Saturday 4/24 at 12:00 PM: DNP in a loss vs. Jaszberenyi

This Week’s Games:

  • Wednesday 4/28 at 11:00 AM: at KTE-Duna
  • Saturday 5/1 at 12:00 PM: vs. Pecsi VSK

L.J. Peak (2017)

Team: Utsunomiya Brex

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

  • Wednesday 4/21 at 5:00 AM: 10 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST in a win vs. Akita
  • Saturday 4/24 at 5:00 AM: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 2 STL in a loss vs. Brave Thunders

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 4/25 at 3:00 AM: vs. Brave Thunders
  • Saturday 5/1 at 1:00 AM: at Akita

Paul White (2016)

Team: Salt Lake City Stars

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as Salt Lake City missed the G League playoffs.

Aaron Bowen (2015)

Team: Esgueira

Country: Portugal

Last Week’s Games:

  • Friday 4/23 at 3:30 PM: Win at Ovarense

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 4/25 at 12:00 PM: vs. Ovarense
  • Friday 4/30 at 3:30 PM: at Ovarense

Aaron Bowen has a ruptured Achilles and will be out the remainder of the season.

Mikael Hopkins (2015)

Team: Cedevita Olimpija

Country: Slovenia

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 4/18 at 11:00 AM: 4 PTS in a loss vs. Crvena zvezda
  • Tuesday 4/20 at 2:30 PM: 15 PTS, 3 REB in a loss at Cibona
  • Thursday 4/22 at 1:00 PM: 13 PTS, 5 REB in a win at Podcetrtek
  • Saturday 4/24 at 12:00 PM: 13 PTS, 3 REB in a win vs. KK Krka Novo Mesto

This Week’s Games:

  • Tuesday 4/27 at 12:00 PM: vs. KK Mega Bemax
  • Thursday 4/29 at 1:00 PM: at Rogaska

Joshua Smith (2015)

Team: Toyama Grouses

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 4/24 at 5:00 AM: DNP (suspended) in a loss at Niigata

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 4/25 at 12:00 AM: at Niigata
  • Saturday 5/1 at 3:00 AM: at Hokkaido

Markel Starks (2014)

Team: BC Avtodor Saratov

Country: Russia

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 4/25 at 7:00 AM: at Khimki

Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)

Team: Orlando Magic

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 4/18 at 7:00 PM: DNP (foot) in a loss vs. Houston Rockets
  • Tuesday 4/20 at 7:30 PM: DNP (foot) in a loss at Atlanta Hawks
  • Thursday 4/22 at 7:00 PM: DNP (foot) in a loss vs. New Orleans Pelicans

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 4/25 at 8:00 PM: vs. Indiana Pacers
  • Monday 4/26 at 7:00 PM: vs. Los Angeles Lakers
  • Wednesday 4/28 at 7:00 PM: at Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Friday 4/30 at 8:00 PM: at Memphis Grizzlies
  • Saturday 5/1 at 8:00 PM: vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Porter has a foot injury and is still day-to-day with no timetable for return.

Jason Clark (2012)

Team: Basket Torino

Country: Italy

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 4/25 at 11:00 AM: vs. Basket Napoli
  • Wednesday 4/28 at 2:45 PM: at Scafati

Henry Sims (2012)

Team: Pallacanestro Reggiana

Country: Italy

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 4/18 at 1:30 PM: DNP (unknown) in a win at Cantu

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 4/25 at 2:30 PM: at Sassari

Vee Sanford (2011)

Team: Elan Bearnais

Country: France

Last Week’s Games:

  • Tuesday 4/20 at 1:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a loss at Lyon-Villeurbanne

This Week’s Games:

  • Tuesday 4/27 at 1:00 PM: vs. Le Portel
  • Saturday 5/1 at 2:00 PM: at Le Mans

Chris Wright (2011)

Team: Afyon Belediye

Country: Turkey

This Week’s Games:

  • Tuesday 4/27 at 10:00 AM: vs. OGM Ormanspor
  • Friday 4/30 at 11:15 AM: at Besiktas

DaJuan Summers (2009)

Team: Mahram Tehran

Country: Iran

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 4/18 at 12:00 PM: 7 PTS, 8 REB in a loss at Shahrdari Gorgan (Iranian Super League Finals)
  • Tuesday 4/20 at 12:00 PM: 15 PTS, 11 REB in a win vs. Shahrdari Gorgan
  • Thursday 4/22 at 12:00 PM: 16 PTS, 6 REB in a loss at Shahrdari Gorgan
  • Saturday 4/24 at 12:00 PM: 27 PTS in a loss vs. Shahrdari Gorgan

Vernon Macklin (2008)

Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus

Country: South Korea

Last Week’s Games:

  • Thursday 4/22 at 6:00 AM: 3 PTS, 4 REB in a loss vs. Anyang
  • Saturday 4/24 at 1:00 AM: 2 PTS, 4 REB in a loss vs. Anyang

This Week’s Games:

  • Monday 4/26 at 6:00 AM: at Anyang

Jeff Green (2007)

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 4/18 at 3:30 PM: 8 PTS, 2 REB in a loss at Miami Heat
  • Tuesday 4/20 at 7:30 PM: 15 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST in a win at New Orleans Pelicans
  • Wednesday 4/21 at 7:00 PM: 8 PTS in a loss at Toronto Raptors
  • Friday 4/23 at 7:30 PM: 19 PTS, 3 AST in a win vs. Boston Celtics

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 4/25 at 3:30 PM: vs. Phoenix Suns
  • Tuesday 4/27 at 7:30 PM: at Toronto Raptors
  • Thursday 4/29 at 7:00 PM: at Indiana Pacers
  • Friday 4/30 at 8:00 PM: vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Brandon Bowman (2006)

Team: Giessen 46ers

Country: Germany

Last Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 4/24 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a loss vs. Ludwigsburg

This Week’s Games:

  • Friday 4/30 at 2:30 PM: at Chemnitz

Notable free agents:

Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Greg Whittington (2013), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)

If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!

All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.

