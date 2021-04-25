Pro Hoyas: Week of 4/25-5/1

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:
Terrell Allen (2020)
Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa
Country: Turkey
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 4/24 at 10:30 AM: 13 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST in a loss at Merkezefendi
No games this week.
Jagan Mosely (2020)
Team: BC Egis Kormend
Country: Hungary
No games this week.
Omer Yurtseven (2020)
Team: Oklahoma City Blue
Country: USA (G League)
His season is over as Oklahoma City missed the G League playoffs.
Jessie Govan (2019)
Team: Team Ignite
Country: USA (G League)
His season is over as G League Ignite were eliminated from the G League playoffs.
Kaleb Johnson (2019)
Team: Austin Spurs
Country: USA (G League)
His season is over as Austin were eliminated from the G League playoffs.
Bradley Hayes (2017)
Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions
Country: Hungary
Last Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 4/21 at 12:00 PM: DNP in a win vs. Kaposvari
- Saturday 4/24 at 12:00 PM: DNP in a loss vs. Jaszberenyi
This Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 4/28 at 11:00 AM: at KTE-Duna
- Saturday 5/1 at 12:00 PM: vs. Pecsi VSK
L.J. Peak (2017)
Team: Utsunomiya Brex
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 4/21 at 5:00 AM: 10 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST in a win vs. Akita
- Saturday 4/24 at 5:00 AM: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 2 STL in a loss vs. Brave Thunders
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/25 at 3:00 AM: vs. Brave Thunders
- Saturday 5/1 at 1:00 AM: at Akita
Paul White (2016)
Team: Salt Lake City Stars
Country: USA (G League)
His season is over as Salt Lake City missed the G League playoffs.
Aaron Bowen (2015)
Team: Esgueira
Country: Portugal
Last Week’s Games:
- Friday 4/23 at 3:30 PM: Win at Ovarense
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/25 at 12:00 PM: vs. Ovarense
- Friday 4/30 at 3:30 PM: at Ovarense
Aaron Bowen has a ruptured Achilles and will be out the remainder of the season.
Mikael Hopkins (2015)
Team: Cedevita Olimpija
Country: Slovenia
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/18 at 11:00 AM: 4 PTS in a loss vs. Crvena zvezda
- Tuesday 4/20 at 2:30 PM: 15 PTS, 3 REB in a loss at Cibona
- Thursday 4/22 at 1:00 PM: 13 PTS, 5 REB in a win at Podcetrtek
- Saturday 4/24 at 12:00 PM: 13 PTS, 3 REB in a win vs. KK Krka Novo Mesto
This Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 4/27 at 12:00 PM: vs. KK Mega Bemax
- Thursday 4/29 at 1:00 PM: at Rogaska
Joshua Smith (2015)
Team: Toyama Grouses
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 4/24 at 5:00 AM: DNP (suspended) in a loss at Niigata
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/25 at 12:00 AM: at Niigata
- Saturday 5/1 at 3:00 AM: at Hokkaido
Markel Starks (2014)
Team: BC Avtodor Saratov
Country: Russia
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/25 at 7:00 AM: at Khimki
Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)
Team: Orlando Magic
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/18 at 7:00 PM: DNP (foot) in a loss vs. Houston Rockets
- Tuesday 4/20 at 7:30 PM: DNP (foot) in a loss at Atlanta Hawks
- Thursday 4/22 at 7:00 PM: DNP (foot) in a loss vs. New Orleans Pelicans
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/25 at 8:00 PM: vs. Indiana Pacers
- Monday 4/26 at 7:00 PM: vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Wednesday 4/28 at 7:00 PM: at Cleveland Cavaliers
- Friday 4/30 at 8:00 PM: at Memphis Grizzlies
- Saturday 5/1 at 8:00 PM: vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Porter has a foot injury and is still day-to-day with no timetable for return.
Jason Clark (2012)
Team: Basket Torino
Country: Italy
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/25 at 11:00 AM: vs. Basket Napoli
- Wednesday 4/28 at 2:45 PM: at Scafati
Henry Sims (2012)
Team: Pallacanestro Reggiana
Country: Italy
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/18 at 1:30 PM: DNP (unknown) in a win at Cantu
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/25 at 2:30 PM: at Sassari
Vee Sanford (2011)
Team: Elan Bearnais
Country: France
Last Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 4/20 at 1:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a loss at Lyon-Villeurbanne
This Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 4/27 at 1:00 PM: vs. Le Portel
- Saturday 5/1 at 2:00 PM: at Le Mans
Chris Wright (2011)
Team: Afyon Belediye
Country: Turkey
This Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 4/27 at 10:00 AM: vs. OGM Ormanspor
- Friday 4/30 at 11:15 AM: at Besiktas
DaJuan Summers (2009)
Team: Mahram Tehran
Country: Iran
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/18 at 12:00 PM: 7 PTS, 8 REB in a loss at Shahrdari Gorgan (Iranian Super League Finals)
- Tuesday 4/20 at 12:00 PM: 15 PTS, 11 REB in a win vs. Shahrdari Gorgan
- Thursday 4/22 at 12:00 PM: 16 PTS, 6 REB in a loss at Shahrdari Gorgan
- Saturday 4/24 at 12:00 PM: 27 PTS in a loss vs. Shahrdari Gorgan
Vernon Macklin (2008)
Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus
Country: South Korea
Last Week’s Games:
- Thursday 4/22 at 6:00 AM: 3 PTS, 4 REB in a loss vs. Anyang
- Saturday 4/24 at 1:00 AM: 2 PTS, 4 REB in a loss vs. Anyang
This Week’s Games:
- Monday 4/26 at 6:00 AM: at Anyang
Jeff Green (2007)
Team: Brooklyn Nets
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/18 at 3:30 PM: 8 PTS, 2 REB in a loss at Miami Heat
- Tuesday 4/20 at 7:30 PM: 15 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST in a win at New Orleans Pelicans
- Wednesday 4/21 at 7:00 PM: 8 PTS in a loss at Toronto Raptors
- Friday 4/23 at 7:30 PM: 19 PTS, 3 AST in a win vs. Boston Celtics
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/25 at 3:30 PM: vs. Phoenix Suns
- Tuesday 4/27 at 7:30 PM: at Toronto Raptors
- Thursday 4/29 at 7:00 PM: at Indiana Pacers
- Friday 4/30 at 8:00 PM: vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Brandon Bowman (2006)
Team: Giessen 46ers
Country: Germany
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 4/24 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a loss vs. Ludwigsburg
This Week’s Games:
- Friday 4/30 at 2:30 PM: at Chemnitz
Notable free agents:
Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Greg Whittington (2013), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)
If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!
All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.
