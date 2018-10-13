RIP to the Sports Sermon: 2018 NBA Trade Deadline Talk

Dear loyal podcast fans, we have some good news and some bad news. The bad news is that the Sports Sermon is dead. There will be no more episodes in the future. In memorial, your friendly neighborhood podcast editor will be posting some formerly lost episodes. In this one, Parker, Errol, Woodley, and long-lost EIC Alex Boyd talk about the 2018 NBA trade deadline. The good news? The Sports Sermon is survived by its five children, all of which will become new podcasts starting soon. Whether it be basketball, football, baseball, hockey, or soccer, we’ll have you covered under this feed for a lot longer. More coming soon.
