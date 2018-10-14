Field Hockey Gets Historic 10th Win Over Towson

By:

The Georgetown field hockey team (10-5, 2-3 Big East) beat Townson (1-12, 0-3 CAA) 2-1 in historic fashion, as the win marked the first time in program history that the team has won 10 games. Sophomores forward Cami Osborne and back Anna Farley both scored for the Hoyas.

Towson took the lead in the 25th minute, when sophomore midfielder/defender Jenna Florenzo scored after Georgetown freshman goalkeeper Ciara Weets made a save that rebounded to Florenzo. The Tigers’ lead would not last for long though, as Osborne equalized in the 31th minute on a penalty corner with an assist from freshman midfielder Halle Gill.

Osborne’s goal would be the Hoyas’ only shot of the half, being outshot by Towson 3-1. However, in the second half, Georgetown found its offensive rhythm, garnering seven shots, eight penalty corners, and forcing four saves from Towson freshman goalkeeper Mackenzie Peacock.

In the 44th minute, the Hoyas took the lead on Farley’s goal when she found the back of the cage off a rebound from Peacock’s pads. Townson had the chance to tie the game in the 65th minute, when the Tigers leading scorer senior midfielder Katie McNeel made a breakaway that led to a one on one with Weets. Weets came up with the save, and the Hoyas closed out the win.

The Hoyas will next return to Big East play when they host Providence on Friday, OCtober 19th on Cooper Field at 2 p.m. ET.

Image Credits: Georgetown Athletics Communications