Men’s Soccer Gets Needed Win Over Seton Hall

By:

10/21/2018

The Georgetown men’s soccer team (8-3-3, 4-1-1 Big East) took on Seton Hall (5-5-2, 1-4-1 Big East) in what proved to be a very important 4-0 victory. Junior forward Achara led the Hoyas with two goals on the day, while sophomore forward Derek Dodson and junior forward Riley Strassner added to the mix with goals of their own to put the game out of reach. With only three games left in the year, including a season finale versus top of the table Creighton (9-3-2, 5-0-1 Big East), Saturday’s victory proved to be a necessary one for the Hoyas.

The Hoyas came out of the gate hot, as Achara netted his first goal in the seventh minute off of an assist from senior midfielder/forward Ethan Lochner. Their second goal came at the end of the half when Dodson took advantage of a crucial error by the Pirates’ defense and beat the Hall’s keeper. On the other side of the field, sophomore goalkeeper Ethan Koehler and senior defender Peter Schropp gave the Pirates offense everything they could handle, leading to a scoreless half.

With the game locked at 2-0 at the start of the second half, it briefly appeared that Seton Hall had a chance. All hope was lost, however, when Achara scored his second goal of the day on a rebounder shot from junior defender Dylan Nealis. The game was then put out of reach when Dodson found Strassner for the Hoyas’ fourth and final goal of the afternoon.

Both teams fired off 14 shots over the course of the game but five big saves from Koehler led the sophomore to victory, along with his first career shutout.

“It was one of our lowest shot totals of the season, and it was nice to see our guys rewarded with some goals,” head coach Brian Wiese said on the win. “As always, three points on the road in the Big East is important so we’re happy with the result.”

The Hoyas look to continue their success as they line up to face three conference rivals. The season is winding down to an end and every point matters. Georgetown will next travel to Providence on Tuesday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for more Georgetown sports coverage.

Image Credits: John Picker/The Georgetown Voice