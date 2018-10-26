U.S. Must End Alliance with Saudi Arabia

On Oct. 2, journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi Arabian citizen and U.S. resident who frequently criticized the Saudi government, disappeared after visiting the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. In the weeks since his disappearance, evidence has been brought forward that Khashoggi was murdered on the order of senior Saudi officials, possibly including Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi crown prince. According to a New York Times report from Oct. 9, a group of Saudi agents murdered Khashoggi and gruesomely dismembered his body with a bonesaw, and U.S. intelligence intercepts obtained by the Washington Post found that bin Salman personally sought Khashoggi’s detainment.

By killing Khashoggi, the Saudi government is clear in its contempt for criticism and for a free press. But the murder is also another example of Saudi Arabia’s appalling record on human rights. Its intervention in the civil war in Yemen has caused what many experts and organizations call the world’s worst current humanitarian crisis. It has jailed known dissidents and reformers, and last year, bin Salman incarcerated over 200 government officials and royal family members, including Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, a major donor to Georgetown, for two months under the excuse of a corruption crackdown. Saudi Arabian women were finally allowed to drive this year, but women’s rights activists leading the charge were arrested throughout the course of their efforts. Women still require the consent of a male guardian to access a host of basic services. It is either custom or law for women to receive consent from their male guardian prior to acquiring an education, opening a bank account, getting married, or applying for a passport.

Saudi Arabia has done all of this while maintaining its position as one of America’s closest allies in the Middle East. In the course of this relationship and long before Khashoggi’s murder, though, the U.S. has overlooked Saudi Arabia’s human rights abuses. We believe the U.S. must end this alliance and regret that it took this murder to prompt its serious reconsideration.

After Khashoggi’s murder, American legislators called for an independent investigation into the killing and placed the blame squarely on the Saudi crown prince. On Oct. 20, 18 days after initial reports of Khashoggi’s disappearance and after repeatedly denying any connection to him, the Saudi government finally confirmed his death. The government alleges that Khashoggi died from injuries sustained after a fistfight involving over a dozen Saudi officials at the consulate, but after weeks of shifting stories and under fire from world leaders, bin Salman backtracked and officially denounced the attack on Oct. 24. According to CNN, officials could not provide any evidence to prove the Saudi Arabian government’s assertion, and the suspects in the investigation include some of bin Salman’s closest advisors. Trump has said that Khashoggi’s murder was a “coverup,” and that his administration will revoke visas for some Saudi Arabian officials allegedly involved in the murder. This backpedaling does not outweigh the administration’s leniency towards Saudi Arabia’s past abuses, and the president has said he is still opposed to ending arms sales to Saudi Arabia or cutting off friendly relations.

It is through this issue—arms sales—that the U.S. has not only been complicit, but also an enabler, in Saudi Arabia’s worst human rights abuses.

The ongoing civil war in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia has been involved militarily since 2015, is the most immoral example of American support for the Saudi regime. U.S. officials, independent analysts, and the United Nations place total Yemeni deaths from the conflict at close to 50,000. Independent organizations have accused the Saudi government of war crimes in Yemen. The international NGO Save the Children said in September that over 300 civilians in Hodeidah, a coastal town in Yemen, had been killed over a period of three months. The nonprofit describes a gruesome scene where thousands of children have either been killed, lost limbs, or lost the ability to speak from the effects of landmines, airstrikes, or bombs. Blockades from the war have contributed to what the United Nations calls the world’s “worst famine in the last 100 years.” Limited access to clean drinking water, an already malnourished population, and unhealthy living conditions have caused a cholera outbreak that, according to World Health Organization estimates, has affected 1.2 million Yemenis and has killed approximately 2,000.