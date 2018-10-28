Football blown out by Colgate in Clash for First Place in the Patriot Leauge

By:

Colgate (7-0, 4-0 Patriot League) beat the Georgetown football team (4-5, 3-1 Patriot league) on Saturday by a score of 38-0. In a lopsided affair, the Hoyas stood no chance offensively, as they compiled 36 yards of total offense averaging 0.8 yards per play.

Defensive play dominated the first quarter, as no points were scored and the two teams combined for four punts. At the end of the first quarter, however, the Raiders assembled a 78-yard drive that ended with a one-yard rushing touchdown by sophomore quarterback Grant Breneman with 13 minutes to play in the second quarter. On the ensuing possession, Georgetown went three-and-out. Colgate’s next offensive stance ended in another one-yard touchdown run by Breneman, extending their lead to 14-0. After punting again, Georgetown’s defense allowed only a field goal on Colgate’s next drive. Trying to put points on the board before halftime, Georgetown’s offense gained 24 yards in eight plays while crossing midfield for the first time of the game. Their hopes, however, were squandered when junior quarterback Gunther Johnson threw a pick-6, causing Colgate to extend their lead to 24-0.

After a scoreless third quarter, Colgate added on to their lead in the beginning of the fourth quarter with a touchdown by junior running back Alex Matthews. On their ensuing possession, Georgetown went three-and-out, and Colgate responded by adding another touchdown. this time a run by senior quarterback Sage-Attwood, extending Colgate’s lead to 38-0.

Overall, the Hoyas struggled on offense, putting up just 36 total yards while gaining only five first downs. Colgate, on the other hand, ran the ball down the Hoyas’ throats with 242 total rushing yards and 4.7 yards per rush.

After this devastating defeat, the Hoyas have a bye week, and then two home games against the Bucknell and Holy Cross, respectively. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for coverage on sports at Georgetown.

