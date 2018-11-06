Men’s and Women’s Tennis Close out their Fall Seasons

By:

Last weekend, the Georgetown men’s and women’s tennis teams concluded their fall seasons with tournaments on the road. The women traveled to Cambridge, Massachusetts to participate in the Harvard Invite, while the men traveled to Palos Verdes, California to play in the Jack Kramer Classic.

The women’s tournament included matchups against Michigan State, Cornell, and the hosts, Harvard. On Friday, Georgetown took on Harvard in four singles and one doubles match. The Hoyas fell in all the singles matches, while senior Cecilia Lynham and sophomore Sofie Moenster triumphed 6-3 in their doubles match. On Saturday, Lynham scored the only Georgetown victory, as she bested her opponent from Michigan State in straight sets, 7-6 and 6-2. On the final day of the tournament, the Hoyas were able to bounce back, winning four of seven matches against Cornell. Moenster and freshman Elena De Santis both won their singles matches in two straight sets. After that, Moenster and senior Risa Nakagawa won a doubles match 6-3, while De Santis and Lynham took theirs 6-2.

The men’s tournament consisted of a singles main draw and a doubles draw, as opposed to the women’s round robin style format. In singles, junior Ian Witmer fell in his first round match to Washington senior Sebastian Hawken. Freshman Carlos Grande received a first round bye, but was defeated by BYU junior Sean Hill. Grande did, however, win a match in the consolation bracket against an opponent from UCSB, but was knocked out in the next round. In doubles play, Grande and fellow freshman Cesar Cernuda were outed in the round of 16 after defeating opponents from Washington, 8-5.

Both squads will now head into the offseason to prepare for the spring season. The women will start their season on January 19 at Army (Patriot League), and the men will resume play on January 20 against Virginia Commonwealth (Atlantic-10). Follow @GUVoiceSports for continuing coverage of Georgetown sports.

Image Credits: Georgetown Athletics Communications