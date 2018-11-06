Men’s and Women’s Tennis Close out their Fall Seasons

Men’s and Women’s Tennis Close out their Fall Seasons

By:
11/06/2018

Last weekend, the Georgetown men’s and women’s tennis teams concluded their fall seasons with tournaments on the road. The women traveled to Cambridge, Massachusetts to participate in the Harvard Invite, while the men traveled to Palos Verdes, California to play in the Jack Kramer Classic.

The women’s tournament included matchups against Michigan State, Cornell, and the hosts, Harvard. On Friday, Georgetown took on Harvard in four singles and one doubles match. The Hoyas fell in all the singles matches, while senior Cecilia Lynham and sophomore Sofie Moenster triumphed 6-3 in their doubles match. On Saturday, Lynham scored the only Georgetown victory, as she bested her opponent from Michigan State in straight sets, 7-6 and 6-2. On the final day of the tournament, the Hoyas were able to bounce back, winning four of seven matches against Cornell. Moenster and freshman Elena De Santis both won their singles matches in two straight sets. After that, Moenster and senior Risa Nakagawa won a doubles match 6-3, while De Santis and Lynham took theirs 6-2.

The men’s tournament consisted of a singles main draw and a doubles draw, as opposed to the women’s round robin style format. In singles, junior Ian Witmer fell in his first round match to Washington senior Sebastian Hawken. Freshman Carlos Grande received a first round bye, but was defeated by BYU junior Sean Hill. Grande did, however, win a match in the consolation bracket against an opponent from UCSB, but was knocked out in the next round. In doubles play, Grande and fellow freshman Cesar Cernuda were outed in the round of 16 after defeating opponents from Washington, 8-5.

Both squads will now head into the offseason to prepare for the spring season. The women will start their season on January 19 at Army (Patriot League), and the men will resume play on January 20 against Virginia Commonwealth (Atlantic-10). Follow @GUVoiceSports for continuing coverage of Georgetown sports.

Image Credits: Georgetown Athletics Communications

About Author

Tristan Lee


You may also like

Big Expectations for Jamorko Pickett in his Sophomore Season
Playing it Forward: Women’s basketball’s Day Camp expands access to D.C. community
For Georgetown’s Seniors, One Last Year to Make an Impact

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

@GtownVoice Twitter
The Voice Instagram
Contact

Georgetown University
The Georgetown Voice
Box 571066
Washington, D.C. 20057

The Georgetown Voice office is located in Leavey 424.

Disclaimer

The opinions expressed in the Georgetown Voice do not necessarily represent the views of the administration, faculty, or students of Georgetown University unless specifically stated.

By accessing, browsing, and otherwise using this site, you agree to our Disclaimer and Terms of Use. Find more information here: http://georgetownvoice.com/disclaimer/.

Searching