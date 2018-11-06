Pregame Primer: Richmond Spiders

By:

11/06/2018

The Georgetown women’s basketball team (Big East) kicks off their season at Richmond (A-10) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will mark the first of head coach James Howard’s second year at the helm of the program, and the first game back for graduate student guard Dorothy Adomako since the 2016-17 season.

After making the Big East semifinals for the first time in 19 years, and winning in the first round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament in a .500 season, the Hoyas are looking to get off to a hot start on a season that hopefully ends with post season play. Georgetown will be led by senior guard Dionna White, who led the team in scoring and steals last year and was named to the Big East All-Preseason Team.

She is joined in the backcourt by graduate student guard Mikayla Venson, who finished third in scoring on the team last season. Venson and White are the only starters returning from last year’s team. However, the return of Adomako and the eligibility of transfers senior guard Brianna Jones and junior forward Anita Kelva, give the Hoyas plenty of depth.

The Spiders will begin their season without last year’s leading scorer, guard Micaela Parson, who averaged 18.8 points per game. Richmond will look to her younger sister, sophomore guard Alex Parson, who was second on the team in scoring last season with 10.3 points per game. The Spiders have a strong, experienced sophomore class, who with another year under their belts, will be a force for Richmond, who looks to move up in the A-10.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET in Richmond, VA. The game can be streamed on ESPN+ and live stats can be found at guhoyas.com. Follow @GUVoiceSports for gameday updates and breaking news.

Image Credits: Alex Lewontin