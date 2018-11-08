Pregame Primer: Women’s Basketball Hosts Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks

By:

Georgetown women’s basketball (1-0, Big East) will play host to the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks (0-1, MEAC) on Friday night, three days after the schools’ men’s teams faced off. The matchup signifies the first of six non-conference games the Hoyas will play at McDonough Arena after only hosting three non-conference matchups in 2017-18.

For the Hoyas, they will look to build on a resounding win earned away from home against Richmond on Tuesday night. Head coach James Howard’s team jumped out to 20-7 and 41-16 first quarter and halftime leads, respectively, and rode that momentum to a 73-53 victory while limiting the Spiders to 30.4 percent shooting. Graduate student guard Dorothy Adomako led a balanced Hoyas attack with 14 points, while graduate student guard Mikayla Venson, senior guard Dionna White, and junior guard Morgan Smith each recorded 11. Pairingthe taller Adomako and Smith with the more ball-dominant White and Venson at the guard spots, the Hoyas forced 13 turnovers while being efficient on offense themselves.

Maryland Eastern Shore lost a 84-69 contest in their season opener away to Elon. The Hawks will lean on the experienced backcourt of senior guards Ciani Byrom and Keyera Eaton, who combined for 39 in the loss. No other UMES player got into double figures. Despite the final score, the visitor were competitive throughout, trailing only 36-35 at halftime.

On Friday, the Hoyas should be in control, provided they can limit Byrom and Eaton defensively. Meanwhile, transfer junior forward Anita Kelava will look to build on her 8-point, 9-rebound performance against Richmond against a UMES team that gave up 32 points in the point and 10 second-chance points against Elon. With three more low-major opponents before they enter the meat of their non-conference slate featuring tilts with Pitt and No. 4 Baylor, Georgetown will want to put UMES away early and move on.

Tip-off is set for 7p.m. ET at McDonough Arena.

Image Credits: Margaux Fontaine