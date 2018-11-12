Pregame Primer: Women’s Basketball Hosts Loyola Maryland

By:

11/12/2018

The Georgetown women’s basketball team (2-0, Big East) will host Loyola Maryland (0-2, Patriot) on Tuesday night in McDonough Arena. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

The Hoyas come into the game off the back of a 74-55 win over UMES (0-3, MEAC) on Friday. Graduate student guard Dorothy Adomako has picked up right where she left off after her junior season, averaging 16 points and 6.5 rebounds on the season, including a double-double on Friday night with 18 and 10. Two more Hoyas have averaged double digit points thus far. Graduate student guard Mikayla Venson is averaging 14 points per game, and she scored 11 in the first quarter on Friday to keep the Hoyas from falling behind. Freshman guard Nikola Kovacikova is making an immediate impact with 11.5 points per game while shooting 75 percent from the field. 10 of her 15 on Friday came in a run that cemented the Hoyas’ win.

Senior guard Dionna White had a quiet game on Friday, but over two games is averaging nine points per game and is tied for the team lead in rebounds with seven per game. Junior forward Anita Kelava has been a presence in the paint, tied with White for the lead in rebounds and adding three blocks over the first two games. The team itself has racked up 92 boards already this season while allowing only 70 to its opponents, and the results have shown with two double-digit wins.

The Greyhounds haven’t been as fortunate this year. After an opening day 70-38 loss at the hands of George Mason (2-0, A-10), they fell again on Friday at Dartmouth (2-0, Ivy), 54-41. Loyola averages just 39.5 points per game, with nine each coming from fifth year guard Bri Betz-White and sophomore forward Isabella Therien. Junior guard Stephanie Karcz, while not scoring much, has impressed with 32 rebounds including 13 on the offensive end, and eight steals in the first two games.

In last year’s matchup in Baltimore, the Hoyas left Reitz Arena as 72-54 victors, using a dominant second half to propel them past the Greyhounds. White had 23 points, seven rebounds, and five steals in that contest, and Venson chipped in with 20 points on 4-7 shooting from 3-point range. Karcz led Loyola with 17 points and two steals.

The game will be streamed and tracked on guhoyas.com. For live updates of the game, as well as coverage of the rest of Georgetown’s sports on campus, follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.

Image Credits: Margaux Fontaine