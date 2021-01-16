Pro Hoyas: Week of 1/17-1/23

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:

Terrell Allen (2020)

Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa

Country: Turkey

Last Week’s Games:

Friday 1/15 at 12:00 PM: 17 PTS, 2-3 3PT, 6 AST, +4 in a win at Konyaspor

No games this week.

Jagan Mosely (2020)

Team: BC Egis Kormend

Country: Hungary

Last Week’s Games:

Friday 1/15 at 12:00 PM: DNP (minor injury) at Atomeromu Paks

This Week’s Games:

Tuesday 1/19 at 12:00 PM: at Szolnoki Olaj

Kaleb Johnson (2019)

Team: Austin Spurs

Country: USA (G League)

No games this week.

Bradley Hayes (2017)

Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions

Country: Hungary

Last Week’s Games:

Wednesday 1/13 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) at Pecsi VSK

Saturday 1/16 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) vs. DEAC

This Week’s Games:

Wednesday 1/20 at 12:00 PM: at Kaposvari

Saturday 1/23 at 12:00 PM: vs. Atomeromu Paks

L.J. Peak (2017)

Team: Utsunomiya Brex

Country: Japan

This Week’s Games:

Saturday 1/23 at 1:00 AM: vs. Chiba Jets

Aaron Bowen (2015)

Team: Esgueira

Country: Portugal

Last Week’s Games:

Thursday 1/14 at 4:00 PM: 4 PTS, 2 STL, +12 in a win vs. Maia

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/17 at 11:00 AM: at CAB Madeira

Saturday 1/23 at 12:30 PM: vs. Imortal

Mikael Hopkins (2015)

Team: Cedevita Olimpija

Country: Slovenia

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/10 at 11:00 AM: 13 PTS, 5-8 FG, 5 REB in a win at Zadar

Wednesday 1/13 at 12:30 PM: 10 PTS, 4-5 FG, 5 REB in a loss at Virtus Bologna

This Week’s Games:

Tuesday 1/19 at 2:30 PM: vs. Buducnost

Thursday 1/21 at 1:00 PM: vs. Buducnost

Joshua Smith (2015)

Team: Toyama Grouses

Country: Japan

This Week’s Games:

Saturday 1/23 at 12:00 AM: at Shinshu

Markel Starks (2014)

Team: BC Avtodor Saratov

Country: Russia

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/10 at 9:00 AM: 7 PTS, 3 AST, 2 STL in a loss at Zenit St. Petersburg

Thursday 1/14 at 10:00 AM: 12 PTS, 2-3 3PT, 6 AST, STL, BLK, +16 in a win vs. BC Kalev/Cramo

This Week’s Games:

Monday 1/18 at 10:00 AM: vs. CSKA Moscow

Saturday 1/23 at 12:00 AM: at Zielona Gora

Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)

Team: Chicago Bulls

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/10 at 4:00 PM: DNP (back spasms) at Los Angeles Clippers

POSTPONED: vs. Boston Celtics

Friday 1/15 at 8:00 PM: 8 PTS, 2-4 3PT, 8 REB in a loss at Oklahoma City Thunder

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/17 at 3:00 PM: at Dallas Mavericks

Monday 1/18 at 8:00 PM: vs. Houston Rockets

Friday 1/22 at 7:00 PM: at Charlotte Hornets

Saturday 1/23 at 8:00 PM: vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Greg Whittington (2013)

Team: Denver Nuggets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/10 at 6:00 PM: DNP (left knee sprain) at New York Knicks

Tuesday 1/12 at 7:30 PM: DNP (left knee sprain) at Brooklyn Nets (2007 F Jeff Green is on Brooklyn)

Thursday 1/14 at 10:00 PM: DNP (left knee sprain) vs. Golden State Warriors

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/17 at 8:00 PM: vs. Utah Jazz

Tuesday 1/19 at 9:00 PM: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Friday 1/22 at 10:00 PM: at Phoenix Suns

Saturday 1/23 at 9:00 PM: at Phoenix Suns

Jason Clark (2012)

Team: Basket Torino

Country: Italy

This Week’s Games:

POSTPONED: vs. Verona

POSTPONED: vs. Capo d’Orlando

Basket Torino is on pause due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Henry Sims (2012)

Team: Incheon Electroland Elephants

Country: South Korea

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/10 at 3:00 AM: 14 PTS, 6 REB, 2 BLK in a loss at KCC Egis

Tuesday 1/12 at 5:00 AM: 15 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST, 2 BLK in a win vs. Anyang

This Week’s Games:

Saturday 1/23 at 1:00 AM: vs. Busan KT Sonicboom

Vee Sanford (2011)

Team: Elan Bearnais

Country: France

Last Week’s Games:

POSTPONED: vs. Limoges

Saturday 1/16 at 2:30 PM: 17 PTS, 3-6 3PT, 4 REB, 6 AST in a loss vs. JL Bourg

This Week’s Games:

Saturday 1/23 at 2:00 PM: vs. Chalon/Saone

Chris Wright (2011)

Team: Afyon Belediye

Country: Turkey

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/10 at 7:15 AM: 15 PTS, 16 AST, +7 in a win at Gaziantep

Saturday 1/16 at 7:15 AM: 14 PTS, 6-8 FG, 10 AST, 4 STL, +18 in a win vs. Petkim Spor

No games this week.

Vernon Macklin (2008)

Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus

Country: South Korea

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/10 at 1:00 AM: 5 MIN, 2 REB in a win vs. Anyang

Tuesday 1/12 at 5:00 AM: 2 PTS, 2 REB, BLK in a win at LG Sakers

This Week’s Games:

Saturday 1/23 at 1:00 AM: at Seoul Thunders

Jeff Green (2007)

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/10 at 6:00 PM: 4 PTS, 4 REB in a loss vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Tuesday 1/12 at 7:30 PM: 8 PTS, 2-3 3PT, STL in a win vs. Denver Nuggets (2013 G Greg Whittington is on Denver)

Wednesday 1/13 at 7:30 PM: 11 PTS, 3-4 3PT, 4 REB, +13 in a win at New York Knicks

Saturday 1/16 at 6:00 PM: 10 PTS, 4-6 FG, 4 REB, +7 in a win vs. Orlando Magic

This Week’s Games:

Monday 1/18 at 7:30 PM: vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Wednesday 1/20 at 7:00 PM: at Cleveland Cavaliers

Friday 1/22 at 7:30 PM: at Cleveland Cavaliers

Saturday 1/23 at 7:30 PM: vs. Miami Heat

Brandon Bowman (2006)

Team: Giessen 46ers

Country: Germany

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/10 at 9:00 AM: 6 PTS, 7 REB, +16 in a loss at Alba Berlin

Saturday 1/16 at 2:30 PM: 7 PTS, 3-3 2PT, 2 REB in a loss at Vechta

This Week’s Games:

Saturday 1/23 at 12:00 PM: vs. Oldenburg

Notable free agents:

Omer Yurtseven (2020), Jessie Govan (2019), Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Paul White (2016), Stephen Domingo (2014), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)

If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!

All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.