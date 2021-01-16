Sports

Pro Hoyas: Week of 1/17-1/23

Published January 16, 2021

Photo by Tyler Pearre/The Georgetown Voice

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:

Terrell Allen (2020)

Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa

Country: Turkey

Last Week’s Games:

  • Friday 1/15 at 12:00 PM: 17 PTS, 2-3 3PT, 6 AST, +4 in a win at Konyaspor

No games this week.

Jagan Mosely (2020)

Team: BC Egis Kormend

Country: Hungary

Last Week’s Games:

  • Friday 1/15 at 12:00 PM: DNP (minor injury) at Atomeromu Paks

This Week’s Games:

  • Tuesday 1/19 at 12:00 PM: at Szolnoki Olaj

Kaleb Johnson (2019)

Team: Austin Spurs

Country: USA (G League)

No games this week.

Bradley Hayes (2017)

Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions

Country: Hungary

Last Week’s Games:

  • Wednesday 1/13 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) at Pecsi VSK
  • Saturday 1/16 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) vs. DEAC

This Week’s Games:

  • Wednesday 1/20 at 12:00 PM: at Kaposvari
  • Saturday 1/23 at 12:00 PM: vs. Atomeromu Paks

L.J. Peak (2017)

Team: Utsunomiya Brex

Country: Japan

This Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 1/23 at 1:00 AM: vs. Chiba Jets

Aaron Bowen (2015)

Team: Esgueira

Country: Portugal

Last Week’s Games:

  • Thursday 1/14 at 4:00 PM: 4 PTS, 2 STL, +12 in a win vs. Maia

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/17 at 11:00 AM: at CAB Madeira
  • Saturday 1/23 at 12:30 PM: vs. Imortal

Mikael Hopkins (2015)

Team: Cedevita Olimpija

Country: Slovenia

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/10 at 11:00 AM: 13 PTS, 5-8 FG, 5 REB in a win at Zadar
  • Wednesday 1/13 at 12:30 PM: 10 PTS, 4-5 FG, 5 REB in a loss at Virtus Bologna

This Week’s Games:

  • Tuesday 1/19 at 2:30 PM: vs. Buducnost
  • Thursday 1/21 at 1:00 PM: vs. Buducnost

Joshua Smith (2015)

Team: Toyama Grouses

Country: Japan

This Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 1/23 at 12:00 AM: at Shinshu

Markel Starks (2014)

Team: BC Avtodor Saratov

Country: Russia

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/10 at 9:00 AM: 7 PTS, 3 AST, 2 STL in a loss at Zenit St. Petersburg
  • Thursday 1/14 at 10:00 AM: 12 PTS, 2-3 3PT, 6 AST, STL, BLK, +16 in a win vs. BC Kalev/Cramo

This Week’s Games:

  • Monday 1/18 at 10:00 AM: vs. CSKA Moscow
  • Saturday 1/23 at 12:00 AM: at Zielona Gora

Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)

Team: Chicago Bulls

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/10 at 4:00 PM: DNP (back spasms) at Los Angeles Clippers
  • POSTPONED: vs. Boston Celtics
  • Friday 1/15 at 8:00 PM: 8 PTS, 2-4 3PT, 8 REB in a loss at Oklahoma City Thunder

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/17 at 3:00 PM: at Dallas Mavericks
  • Monday 1/18 at 8:00 PM: vs. Houston Rockets
  • Friday 1/22 at 7:00 PM: at Charlotte Hornets
  • Saturday 1/23 at 8:00 PM: vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Greg Whittington (2013)

Team: Denver Nuggets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/10 at 6:00 PM: DNP (left knee sprain) at New York Knicks
  • Tuesday 1/12 at 7:30 PM: DNP (left knee sprain) at Brooklyn Nets (2007 F Jeff Green is on Brooklyn)
  • Thursday 1/14 at 10:00 PM: DNP (left knee sprain) vs. Golden State Warriors

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/17 at 8:00 PM: vs. Utah Jazz
  • Tuesday 1/19 at 9:00 PM: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Friday 1/22 at 10:00 PM: at Phoenix Suns
  • Saturday 1/23 at 9:00 PM: at Phoenix Suns

Jason Clark (2012)

Team: Basket Torino

Country: Italy

This Week’s Games:

  • POSTPONED: vs. Verona
  • POSTPONED: vs. Capo d’Orlando

Basket Torino is on pause due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Henry Sims (2012)

Team: Incheon Electroland Elephants

Country: South Korea

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/10 at 3:00 AM: 14 PTS, 6 REB, 2 BLK in a loss at KCC Egis
  • Tuesday 1/12 at 5:00 AM: 15 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST, 2 BLK in a win vs. Anyang

This Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 1/23 at 1:00 AM: vs. Busan KT Sonicboom

Vee Sanford (2011)

Team: Elan Bearnais

Country: France

Last Week’s Games:

  • POSTPONED: vs. Limoges
  • Saturday 1/16 at 2:30 PM: 17 PTS, 3-6 3PT, 4 REB, 6 AST in a loss vs. JL Bourg

This Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 1/23 at 2:00 PM: vs. Chalon/Saone

Chris Wright (2011)

Team: Afyon Belediye

Country: Turkey

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/10 at 7:15 AM: 15 PTS, 16 AST, +7 in a win at Gaziantep
  • Saturday 1/16 at 7:15 AM: 14 PTS, 6-8 FG, 10 AST, 4 STL, +18 in a win vs. Petkim Spor

No games this week.

Vernon Macklin (2008)

Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus

Country: South Korea

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/10 at 1:00 AM: 5 MIN, 2 REB in a win vs. Anyang
  • Tuesday 1/12 at 5:00 AM: 2 PTS, 2 REB, BLK in a win at LG Sakers

This Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 1/23 at 1:00 AM: at Seoul Thunders

Jeff Green (2007)

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/10 at 6:00 PM: 4 PTS, 4 REB in a loss vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Tuesday 1/12 at 7:30 PM: 8 PTS, 2-3 3PT, STL in a win vs. Denver Nuggets (2013 G Greg Whittington is on Denver)
  • Wednesday 1/13 at 7:30 PM: 11 PTS, 3-4 3PT, 4 REB, +13 in a win at New York Knicks
  • Saturday 1/16 at 6:00 PM: 10 PTS, 4-6 FG, 4 REB, +7 in a win vs. Orlando Magic

This Week’s Games:

  • Monday 1/18 at 7:30 PM: vs. Milwaukee Bucks
  • Wednesday 1/20 at 7:00 PM: at Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Friday 1/22 at 7:30 PM: at Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Saturday 1/23 at 7:30 PM: vs. Miami Heat

Brandon Bowman (2006)

Team: Giessen 46ers

Country: Germany

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/10 at 9:00 AM: 6 PTS, 7 REB, +16 in a loss at Alba Berlin
  • Saturday 1/16 at 2:30 PM: 7 PTS, 3-3 2PT, 2 REB in a loss at Vechta

This Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 1/23 at 12:00 PM: vs. Oldenburg

Notable free agents:

Omer Yurtseven (2020),  Jessie Govan (2019), Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Paul White (2016), Stephen Domingo (2014), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)

If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!

All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.

Nathan Chen
is the Sports Editor. He was born and bred in the DC Sports Bog and is ready to die in it.

