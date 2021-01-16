Pro Hoyas: Week of 1/17-1/23

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:
Terrell Allen (2020)
Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa
Country: Turkey
Last Week’s Games:
- Friday 1/15 at 12:00 PM: 17 PTS, 2-3 3PT, 6 AST, +4 in a win at Konyaspor
No games this week.
Jagan Mosely (2020)
Team: BC Egis Kormend
Country: Hungary
Last Week’s Games:
- Friday 1/15 at 12:00 PM: DNP (minor injury) at Atomeromu Paks
This Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 1/19 at 12:00 PM: at Szolnoki Olaj
Kaleb Johnson (2019)
Team: Austin Spurs
Country: USA (G League)
No games this week.
Bradley Hayes (2017)
Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions
Country: Hungary
Last Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 1/13 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) at Pecsi VSK
- Saturday 1/16 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) vs. DEAC
This Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 1/20 at 12:00 PM: at Kaposvari
- Saturday 1/23 at 12:00 PM: vs. Atomeromu Paks
L.J. Peak (2017)
Team: Utsunomiya Brex
Country: Japan
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 1/23 at 1:00 AM: vs. Chiba Jets
Aaron Bowen (2015)
Team: Esgueira
Country: Portugal
Last Week’s Games:
- Thursday 1/14 at 4:00 PM: 4 PTS, 2 STL, +12 in a win vs. Maia
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/17 at 11:00 AM: at CAB Madeira
- Saturday 1/23 at 12:30 PM: vs. Imortal
Mikael Hopkins (2015)
Team: Cedevita Olimpija
Country: Slovenia
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/10 at 11:00 AM: 13 PTS, 5-8 FG, 5 REB in a win at Zadar
- Wednesday 1/13 at 12:30 PM: 10 PTS, 4-5 FG, 5 REB in a loss at Virtus Bologna
This Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 1/19 at 2:30 PM: vs. Buducnost
- Thursday 1/21 at 1:00 PM: vs. Buducnost
Joshua Smith (2015)
Team: Toyama Grouses
Country: Japan
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 1/23 at 12:00 AM: at Shinshu
Markel Starks (2014)
Team: BC Avtodor Saratov
Country: Russia
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/10 at 9:00 AM: 7 PTS, 3 AST, 2 STL in a loss at Zenit St. Petersburg
- Thursday 1/14 at 10:00 AM: 12 PTS, 2-3 3PT, 6 AST, STL, BLK, +16 in a win vs. BC Kalev/Cramo
This Week’s Games:
- Monday 1/18 at 10:00 AM: vs. CSKA Moscow
- Saturday 1/23 at 12:00 AM: at Zielona Gora
Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)
Team: Chicago Bulls
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/10 at 4:00 PM: DNP (back spasms) at Los Angeles Clippers
- POSTPONED: vs. Boston Celtics
- Friday 1/15 at 8:00 PM: 8 PTS, 2-4 3PT, 8 REB in a loss at Oklahoma City Thunder
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/17 at 3:00 PM: at Dallas Mavericks
- Monday 1/18 at 8:00 PM: vs. Houston Rockets
- Friday 1/22 at 7:00 PM: at Charlotte Hornets
- Saturday 1/23 at 8:00 PM: vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Greg Whittington (2013)
Team: Denver Nuggets
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/10 at 6:00 PM: DNP (left knee sprain) at New York Knicks
- Tuesday 1/12 at 7:30 PM: DNP (left knee sprain) at Brooklyn Nets (2007 F Jeff Green is on Brooklyn)
- Thursday 1/14 at 10:00 PM: DNP (left knee sprain) vs. Golden State Warriors
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/17 at 8:00 PM: vs. Utah Jazz
- Tuesday 1/19 at 9:00 PM: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Friday 1/22 at 10:00 PM: at Phoenix Suns
- Saturday 1/23 at 9:00 PM: at Phoenix Suns
Jason Clark (2012)
Team: Basket Torino
Country: Italy
This Week’s Games:
- POSTPONED: vs. Verona
- POSTPONED: vs. Capo d’Orlando
Basket Torino is on pause due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Henry Sims (2012)
Team: Incheon Electroland Elephants
Country: South Korea
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/10 at 3:00 AM: 14 PTS, 6 REB, 2 BLK in a loss at KCC Egis
- Tuesday 1/12 at 5:00 AM: 15 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST, 2 BLK in a win vs. Anyang
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 1/23 at 1:00 AM: vs. Busan KT Sonicboom
Vee Sanford (2011)
Team: Elan Bearnais
Country: France
Last Week’s Games:
- POSTPONED: vs. Limoges
- Saturday 1/16 at 2:30 PM: 17 PTS, 3-6 3PT, 4 REB, 6 AST in a loss vs. JL Bourg
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 1/23 at 2:00 PM: vs. Chalon/Saone
Chris Wright (2011)
Team: Afyon Belediye
Country: Turkey
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/10 at 7:15 AM: 15 PTS, 16 AST, +7 in a win at Gaziantep
- Saturday 1/16 at 7:15 AM: 14 PTS, 6-8 FG, 10 AST, 4 STL, +18 in a win vs. Petkim Spor
No games this week.
Vernon Macklin (2008)
Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus
Country: South Korea
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/10 at 1:00 AM: 5 MIN, 2 REB in a win vs. Anyang
- Tuesday 1/12 at 5:00 AM: 2 PTS, 2 REB, BLK in a win at LG Sakers
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 1/23 at 1:00 AM: at Seoul Thunders
Jeff Green (2007)
Team: Brooklyn Nets
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/10 at 6:00 PM: 4 PTS, 4 REB in a loss vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Tuesday 1/12 at 7:30 PM: 8 PTS, 2-3 3PT, STL in a win vs. Denver Nuggets (2013 G Greg Whittington is on Denver)
- Wednesday 1/13 at 7:30 PM: 11 PTS, 3-4 3PT, 4 REB, +13 in a win at New York Knicks
- Saturday 1/16 at 6:00 PM: 10 PTS, 4-6 FG, 4 REB, +7 in a win vs. Orlando Magic
This Week’s Games:
- Monday 1/18 at 7:30 PM: vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Wednesday 1/20 at 7:00 PM: at Cleveland Cavaliers
- Friday 1/22 at 7:30 PM: at Cleveland Cavaliers
- Saturday 1/23 at 7:30 PM: vs. Miami Heat
Brandon Bowman (2006)
Team: Giessen 46ers
Country: Germany
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/10 at 9:00 AM: 6 PTS, 7 REB, +16 in a loss at Alba Berlin
- Saturday 1/16 at 2:30 PM: 7 PTS, 3-3 2PT, 2 REB in a loss at Vechta
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 1/23 at 12:00 PM: vs. Oldenburg
Notable free agents:
Omer Yurtseven (2020), Jessie Govan (2019), Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Paul White (2016), Stephen Domingo (2014), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)
If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!
All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.
