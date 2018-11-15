Women’s soccer faces Washington St. in NCAA Second Round

11/15/2018

The No. 2 Georgetown women’s soccer team (18-0-3, 8-0-1 Big East) looks toward the Round of 32 in the NCAA tournament Friday afternoon, playing the Washington State Cougars (13-5-1, 5-5-1 Pac-12). The Hoyas are coming off of a 3-1 home victory over Central Connecticut State (16-2-2, 8-0 Northeast) last week.

Due to their first seed status, the Hoyas continue to play at home, which will be the George Washington University Mount Vernon Athletic Complex due to weather. It’s scheduled to rain, and head coach Dave Nolan remarked that the Hoyas are at their best during “ideal field conditions,” so the shift from Shaw Field may work in the Hoyas’ favor.

Georgetown won’t face off against the Cougars until after No. 9 Duke (15-3-2, 8-1-1 ACC) and Lipscomb (15-4-2, 7-1 ASUN) play on the same field earlier in the day.

Washington State plays in the Pac-12 conference, which Nolan says is “arguably the best.” Two key players on the Cougars are their leading scorer, junior forward Morgan Weaver, who has scored 13 goals on the season and senior defender Maddy Haro, who has racked up 15 assists. Another Washington State player to watch out for, according to Nolan, is freshman forward Hailey Smith, who scored one goal and picked up two assists in the Cougars’ 5-1 win over Montana (7-9-6, 3-2-4 Big Sky) in the first round of the tournament.

The winner will play the winner of the Duke-Lipscomb game on Sunday at 11 a.m. For more coverage of women’s soccer and the rest of Georgetown’s sports, follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.

