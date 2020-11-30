Men’s Basketball Looks to Improve to 2-0 Against Navy

On Tuesday, the Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball team (1-0, Big East) will host the Navy Midshipmen (2-1, Patriot League) at McDonough Arena. The Hoyas are looking to build off of a 70-62 victory in the season opener over the UMBC Retrievers (1-1, America East) at McDonough on Wednesday. Navy has already played three games, amassing single-digit victories over George Washington (0-1, Atlantic-10) and Mount St. Mary’s (1-1, Northeast). Tipoff on Wednesday is set for 6 p.m. and the game can be streamed at Fox Sports.

In the season opener, the Blue & Gray were in decent control for most of the game, leading by as much as 18 points in the second half. Georgetown’s leading returning scorer, senior guard Jahvon Blair, scored a game-high 23 points on 9-of-22 field goal shooting and also played for a game-high 38 minutes. Sophomore center Qudus Wahab, perhaps Georgetown’s most touted young player, had a productive day. The Flint Hill product notched a double-double with 12 points and rebounds each, however he struggled with fouls, committing four in just 21 minutes. Graduate student guard Don Carey and freshman forward Kobe Clark both had solid Georgetown debuts, as Carey scored 13 points including three triples and Clark pulled down 10 rebounds in just 12 minutes on the floor.

Navy will rely on senior guard Cam Davis for most of their scoring. Davis is averaging 17 points per game this season and is coming off an impressive 26 point showing against Mount St. Mary’s in which he shot 8-of-12 from the field. Navy’s second highest scorer is junior guard John Carter Jr., who has averaged 11.3 points per game in this young season. Carter Jr. is also the Midshipmen’s highest volume shooter from deep, averaging 7 3-point attempts per game, so the Hoyas will need to keep an eye on him from deep.

If Wahab can stay out of foul trouble, he will be a key contributor for the Blue & Gray. Standing at 6-foot-11, Wahab has a height advantage against a Navy squad whose tallest starter is listed at 6-foot-7. While he is on the court, Wahab will be needed to control the low post, both offensively and defensively, and pull down plenty of rebounds. In addition, Georgetown fans should look for a bounceback performance from senior forward Jamorko Pickett who shot just 3-of-15 from the field in the season opener. If the Hoyas are to have any success in conference play, they will need Pickett, who is usually a strong defender, to be a more reliable scoring option.

