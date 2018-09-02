Men’s soccer faces three-peat champs on Labor Day

By:

The Georgetown men’s soccer team (2-1, Big East) prepares to take on the three-time defending national champion, No. 10 Stanford (0-0-2, Pac-12), on Monday at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be played at Shaw Field and marks Georgetown’s second game of a four-game home stretch.

The Blue and Gray are off to a good start, taking down South Carolina (1-2, CUSA) 1-0 on the road in their season opener and beating Radford (0-3, Big South) 2-0 at home this past Friday. Their sole loss came to then-No. 18 Coastal Carolina (3-1, Sun Belt) last Sunday, but the Hoyas still looked strong, taking the game into double overtime. The Hoyas attack is led by sophomore forward Derek Dodson, who has three goals already in 2018 to follow up his Big East Freshman of the Year performance last season. Junior forward Achara has pitched in with a goal and an assist, while freshman goalkeeper Giannis Nikopolidis has already made an impact in his four game career, keeping two shutouts and winning Big East Goalkeeper of the Week.

On the other side of the field, Stanford remains winless but have proven to be relentless in their endeavors. While still searching for their first three-point outcome, they have managed to take two games into double overtime against San Jose State (0-2-1,Mountain West) and Maryland (0-1-1,Big Ten), and the Cardinal has yet to concede a goal. Stanford has also shown its offensive intent with 31 shots over the two games, despite not yet scoring on the season.

The game will be a nostalgic one for Georgetown head coach Brian Wiese, who spent five years as an assistant coach at Stanford. He served under Stanford coaching legend Bobby Clark from 1996-2001 and together they led the team to four NCAA tournament appearances.

For live updates throughout the game, follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter. The game can also be streamed on the Big East Digital Network or tracked at www.guhoyas.com with live stats from the match.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information