Big Green beatdown: Football shutout at Dartmouth

09/16/2018

On Saturday, the Georgetown Hoyas football team (1-2, Big East) suffered a tough loss to the Dartmouth Big Green (1-0, Ivy) in Hanover. In Dartmouth’s season and home opener, the Hoyas fell 41-0 and were simply overmatched.

Though they gave up no touchdowns in the first quarter, the Hoyas went down early due to two field goals by freshman kicker Connor Davis. Junior quarterback Gunther Johnson struggled in the first quarter, completing just two passes in the first quarter, for just 15 yards. The Hoyas failed to complete a first down in the first quarter against the Big Green defense, a telling statistic for the rest of the game.

In the second quarter, Dartmouth broke in for a touchdown 48 seconds in. Sophomore quarterback Derek Kyler completed a 31 yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Drew Hunnicutt. Davis converted the PAT, and the Hoyas faced a 13-0 deficit. Johnson was finally able to achieve a first down on the next drive, but the Dartmouth defense suffocated the defense and forced junior kicker Brent Hurst to punt. After two more consecutive drives ending in punts, Kyler was able to punch in a rushing touchdown for 5 yards with 22 seconds left in the half.

Up 20-0 and receiving the second half kickoff, the Big Green did not let up. Dartmouth made quick work of the Hoya defense yet again, as senior running back Miles Smith ran in a 13 yard touchdown to complete a seven play drive. Davis nailed the PAT again to solidify a 27-0 margin. After the Hoyas were forced to punt again after a three-and-out, a lone bright spot came on the day. At the Dartmouth 25-yard line, sophomore linebacker Owen Kessler picked Kyler off for the first interception of his career. Unfortunately, struggles continued for the Blue & Gray. Three plays later, at the Dartmouth 22-yard line, Hurst’s field goal attempt was blocked by senior nickelback Kyran McKinney-Crudden.

Dartmouth punted three plays later, but on the first play of the new drive, the Hoyas conceded a turnover. Sophomore running back Jay Tolliver gave the ball up, and it was recovered by Dartmouth junior defensive end TJ Simpson. Seven plays later, senior running back Rashaad Cooper made it to the endzone on a 3-yard rush.

In the fourth, junior running back Parker Caylin ran 31 yards for a touchdown early on, making the score 41-0.

With 14 minutes left in the game, Johnson was pulled after yet another 3-and-out. Freshman quarterback, Lorenzo Linsey took over for the Hoyas, but did not find any more success. Linsey completed just one pass on five attempts, totalling for two yards.

The Hoyas will try to bounce back next week against Columbia (1-0, Ivy) at homecoming on Cooper Field. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET.

Image Credits: Tyler Pearre/The Georgetown Voice