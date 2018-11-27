Concert Preview: Travis Scott, Nov. 29, Capital One Arena

By:

11/27/2018

The past two years have been busy for Travis Scott, to say the least. While he has been slowly building a name for himself since 2013 with the release of two successful mixtapes on SoundCloud and the critically acclaimed Rodeo, no project of Scott’s has been surrounded with as much hype as Astroworld. He first announced the name of the album, which pays tribute to an abandoned amusement park in Houston, back in May of 2016. More than two years later, inflatable, golden heads of Travis Scott heads popped up in various locations, which turned out to be an elaborate marketing scheme leading up to the album’s release on Aug. 3 2018.

Fans should expect all of this hype to come to a head during the Astroworld Tour. Scott has had a knack for stage design in the past, performing on a giant metal bird during his last tour. In an interview with GQ in 2017, Scott said he wanted the album to sound like “taking an amusement park away from kids.” Travis is continuing to run with the amusement park theme, incorporating an actual roller coaster into his stage design. Overall, if the tour visuals are to match the psychedelic, spacey sounds contained within the album in any way, concert goers are in for a treat.

On Thursday, Nov. 29, Capital One Arena will host the Houston-born rapper Travis Scott in his first ever major arena tour. You can find more information here.