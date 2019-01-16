Concert Preview: Panic! At The Disco, Jan. 20, Capital One Arena

From its formation in 2004, Panic! At The Disco has maintained its presence as one of the biggest faces of rock in the 21st century. Their debut studio album A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out (2005) put them at the forefront of emo pop, with the single “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” certified double platinum in the US. Their success only continued with the psychedelic Pretty. Odd (2008) and surprisingly alt-rock Vices & Virtues (2011).

This was followed by an exploration into more experimental, pop-oriented music: the electronica-based Too Weird to Live, Too Rare to Die! came out in 2013, which was then followed by Death of a Bachelor three years later. Although the history of the band’s members is a turbulent one—with Brendon Urie, the lead singer, remaining as the band’s only original member—Panic! At The Disco is back and better than ever with their latest album Pray for the Wicked (2018).

Get ready to dance, and get ready to panic. On Sunday, January 20th, Capital One Arena will host Panic! At The Disco as part of their Pray for the Wicked tour, with Two Feet and Betty Who as opening acts. You can find more information here.

 

