Smithsonian National Zoo

The National Zoo, only a short Metro stop away from Dupont Circle on the Red Line, is one of the oldest in the country. Spanning 163 acres in Rock Creek Park, Smithsonian reports that the center is home to more than 2,100 animals from almost 400 species, including the nation’s most important ambassadors: giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao. The best part? Admission is free—just don’t forget to reserve your day pass!

D.C. Concert Culture

From 9:30 Club to Capital One Arena, D.C. offers a stage for every kind of artist. The city has produced legends like Marvin Gaye and Rico Nasty, while the surrounding DMV area has given rise to talents like Kali Uchis and Brent Faiyaz. Go see your favorite popular artist or catch someone before their break—smaller venues like Black Cat and The Pocket showcase local artists at budget-friendly prices. Call your friends, grab those tickets, and lace up your Docs—for that height boost.

Dumbarton Oaks

With expansive gardens and a museum adorned with Byzantine and pre-Columbian treasures, these grounds are the perfect place to spend a Saturday afternoon. Named as one of the best gardens in the world by National Geographic in 2010, you would truly be missing out on your Georgetown experience without stepping foot within its gates. Admission is free during the winter until March 1, and around $10 for a daily pass after.

Hiking

Whether you’re looking for a challenge or just some time away from the hustle and bustle of city life, D.C. has a multitude of hiking trails to choose from. Capital Crescent Trail, which runs from Georgetown all the way to Silver Spring, Maryland, is perfect for running or biking, while Rock Creek Trail is only about three miles long and passes by the National Zoo. Next time you’re missing some time in nature or just desperately need to touch grass, go for a hike.

Folger Shakespeare Library

Although it isn’t Broadway or London’s West End, D.C. is by no means lacking in theatrical entertainment: the Folger Shakespeare Library and Theater being a prime example. Recently renovated, the Folger Theater is the spot to hit on East Capitol Street. The Library features world-famous Shakespeare exhibitions, gardens, and regular plays and concerts. The theater is currently running A Room in the Castle, a Hamlet retelling from the perspective of its female characters. Twelfth Night is set to open on May 13. Purchase tickets with a student-discount of 10% off.

Kennedy Center

Named the John F. Kennedy Center at the time of publication, this concert hall for the Performing Arts is a mere 30-minute walk—or 10-minute bike ride—from the steps of Lau. A visit can entail listening to the thunderous sounds of the National Symphony Orchestra, attending comedy shows and concerts (like Laufey’s serene performance last year), or watching the elegance of the American Ballet Theater—currently performing a ballet based on Fyodor Dostyoyevksy’s Crime and Punishment until Feb. 16. Purchase tickets at a discounted rate with the Student Rush MyTix benefits.

Georgetown Waterfront

What’s more leisurely than a long, calming stroll along the Waterfront? Give yourself a moment to simply exist. Listen to your favorite new playlist, your friend’s crazy weekend story, or the soothing sounds of quacking ducks and traffic, and resist the urge to take your homework everywhere. If you’re so inclined, you could even go for a run along the Potomac. Pro tip: stop by any of Georgetown’s cafés and bakeries on your way to or from the waterfront for the perfect excuse to splurge on a sweet treat.

Happy Hour

For our recently Tombs-certified students, happy hour discounts are a great way to socialize with a drink in hand. Monday through Friday, The Sovereign offers $6 for all drinks—and the brussel sprouts are to die for. Cocktails at Maman start at $8, including a delectable espresso martini served in a teacup. If you’re looking for something classy, Fitzgerald’s has a $10 classic martini, old fashioned, and Manhattan. Of course, you must also stop by Bodega Spanish Tapas & Lounge to indulge in their $20 sangria pitchers.

History

D.C. is teeming with rich history, and you shouldn’t pass up the opportunity to explore it. You can visit Ford Theater, where President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated, or the Lincoln Memorial where Martin Luther King Jr. declared “I have a dream.” You can peruse the original U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence at the National Archives or walk through old trolley tunnels in the Dupont Underground, a citizen-driven urban initiative that memorializes modern culture in a historical space.

Washington Monument

Though made exceedingly famous in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), D.C.’s pencil-shaped monument has long been a highlight of the city’s skyline, towering over every building in its vicinity. While there is a longstanding myth that no structure is allowed to exceed the monument’s height, no law actually mentions the monument itself. It is only due to an urban design principle—the 1910 Height of Buildings Act which determines limits from the width of the street—that this structure has such a towering presence. With a 70-second elevator ride, you can be on top of the world! Or rather, the city.