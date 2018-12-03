Pregame Primer: Men’s Basketball Battles Liberty at Home

By:

12/03/2018

The Georgetown men’s basketball team (6-1, Big East) will host the Liberty Flames (7-1, ASUN) this Monday at Capital One Arena. The 6:30 p.m. ET game will showcase two teams who have had hot starts to their seasons. This season, the Hoyas have once again showed early dominance, losing only to Loyola Marymount (8-0, West Coast). The Blue & Gray now hope to build on their current three-game win streak before heading off to Syracuse (5-2, ACC) where they will try to redeem themselves from last year’s close defeat.

The Flames have had themselves an impressive start, losing just once to Vanderbilt (5-2, SEC)). The Blue & Gray thus far have had a pretty relaxed schedule, beating teams with mostly losing records, so Liberty will pose their first legitimate threat since Loyola Marymount.

The Flames are coming off of a four-game win streak of their own, beating Savannah State (3-7 MEAC), Navy (2-5 Patriot), and Georgia State (5-3, Sun Belt) last week. Georgetown will have to neutralize junior guard Caleb Homesley and sophomore guard Elijah Cuffee, who each put up 19 points on Saturday. Cuffee specifically poses a threat from behind the arc, where he went 5-of-7 Saturday.

Offensively, the Hoyas will look to senior center Jessie Govan, who is averaging 19.9 points and 7.3 boards per game. Unlike last year, he is surrounded by a supporting cast of mostly freshmen in guards James Akinjo and Mac McClung, and forward Josh LeBlanc. Akinjo is right behind Govan in scoring with 13.4 points per game. LeBlanc is averaging 9.7 points per game and has added a huge helping hand on defense with his height and blocking ability.

The game will be streamed, as well as tracked, on guhoyas.com. For more coverage of men’s basketball, as well as the other sports teams at Georgetown, follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.

