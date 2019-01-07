Creighton Hands Women’s Basketball Its Worst Loss of the Season

By:

On Sunday, the Georgetown women’s basketball team (8-7, 2-2 Big East) fell at Creighton (8-7, Big East), 65-38. Senior guard Dionna White was the only Hoya to reach double-digit scoring in the loss, notching 15 points. Senior forward Audrey Faber had a monster game for the Bluejays, pouring in 24 points on 11-of-15 shooting, with six assists and five blocks. Georgetown couldn’t find their rhythm all game, falling behind early and failing to eclipse ten points in three of four periods.

After redshirt freshman forward Gracie Griglione converted a fast break layup 49 seconds into the game, Creighton did not surrender the lead for the entire game. By the end of the first quarter, the Bluejays held a 17-9 lead, thanks to seven points from Faber and three 3-pointers overall. Georgetown shot an abysmal 4-of-14 from the field in the first.

In the second period, the Hoyas seemed to regain their footing, to some extent. After a 14-7 run, during which Georgetown hit 5-of-7 from the field, they were back within three. However, Faber hit a three to halt the momentum, and the Bluejays went on a 7-2 run to end the half. The game entered halftime with Creighton regaining their eight point lead, 33-25.

After the break, Creighton came out strong, while Georgetown regressed to their first period form. Faber broke out for 10 straight points on five straight field goals to start the second half. Meanwhile, the Hoyas committed three turnovers in the first two minutes. Entering the final period, Creighton had stretched their lead out to 47-34.

In the fourth, any hopes for a miracle comeback were squashed, as the Hoyas displayed their worst play of the game. Georgetown was held scoreless for over eight minutes, as the Bluejays went on a 13-0 run. With 1:42 remaining in regulation, sophomore center Breonna Mayfield converted a fast break layup to stop the bleeding, but the game was all but over. Creighton took the final period, 18-4.

The Hoyas were doomed by a brutal shooting day. On the day, the Blue & Gray shot 14-of-50 (28 percent) from the field, and an even worse 4-of-24 (16.67 percent) in the second half. For comparison, the team is shooting 36.6 percent from the field on the season. Furthermore, Georgetown shot 2-of-11 from deep, and did not hit any 3-pointers in the second half. In contrast, Creighton was lights out from beyond the arc, going 8-of-17 for a remarkable 47.1 percent.

Georgetown will try to get back on track Friday, when they return home to McDonough Arena and host DePaul (10-5, 1-2 Big East). The Blue Demons are also coming a rough loss, as they took a 96-63 drubbing at Marquette (12-3, 3-0 Big East). Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for more updates and coverage of all winter sports at Georgetown.

Image Credits: John Picker/The Georgetown Voice