Pregame Primer: Women’s Basketball Faces Reigning Big East Champions DePaul

01/10/2019

The Georgetown women’s basketball team (8-7, 2-2 Big East) returns to McDonough Arena on Friday to host the DePaul Blue Demons (10-5, 1-2 Big East). The game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be streamed on the Big East Digital Network. Both teams are looking to bounce back from blowout losses on the road on Sunday. The teams split the regular season series last year, before the Blue Demons knocked the Hoyas out of the Big East Tournament en route to the championship.

Georgetown struggled offensively against Creighton (8-7, 2-2 Big East) on Sunday, losing 65-38. Senior guard Dionna White scored 15 points, and graduate student guard Dorothy Adomako added eight points and nine rebounds. Otherwise, no Hoyas scored more than five points, with the biggest contributions coming from freshman guard Nikola Kovacikova and junior guard Morgan Smith off the bench. Typically, graduate student guard Mikayla Venson is the third scorer for Georgetown, as she averages 11.5 points per game, and the Hoyas will need her to return to form to compete with a DePaul team that averaged over 82 points in the three meetings with the Hoyas last year.

However, the defending Big East champs have had a difficult start to conference play, losing at home to Creighton and taking a 96-63 beating from No. 15 Marquette (12-3, 3-0 Big East) on Sunday. Senior forward Mart’e Grays still finished with a 23 point, 10 rebound double-double and presents a difficult matchup down low for the Hoyas, who struggled defending senior forward Audrey Faber in Omaha. Senior guard Ashton Millender added 11 points against the Golden Eagles, and she leads the Blue Demons in scoring with 13.4 points per game, with Grays just behind at 13.1. Junior forward Chante Stonewall rounds out DePaul’s top scorers with 12.6 points per game, and junior guard Kelly Campbell leads the team with 73 assists on the year, 31 more than next player.

With DePaul receiving votes in the AP Poll, the Hoyas have a tough test ahead of them to prevent going into a losing streak, especially with ranked Marquette waiting in the wings on Sunday.

Image Credits: Georgetown Athletics Communications

