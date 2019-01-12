Women’s Basketball Stumbles in Second Half and Falls to DePaul

By:

01/12/2019

On Friday, the Georgetown Hoyas women’s basketball team (9-7, 3-2 Big East) suffered a heartbreaking loss to DePaul (10-6, 1-3 Big East) by a score of 69-64 at McDonough Arena. Senior guard Dorothy Adomako led the charge for Georgetown, contributing a game-high 24 points along with eight rebounds and two blocks. Senior forward Mart’e Grays scored a team-high 22 points and collected four rebounds for the Blue Demons. The Hoya loss came in a game that they led for over 29 minutes, compared to DePaul, who led for just over seven. The Hoyas were unable to avenge their loss to DePaul in the semifinals of last year’s Big East Tournament.

While the lineup had the usual starters of White, Adomako, graduate student guard Mikayla Venson, and junior guard Morgan Smith, there was one player making her first start. Freshman guard Nikola Kovacikova made her starting debut after averaging 14.8 minutes and 3.6 points per game in 15 prior appearances off the bench.

“[DePaul] plays with basically five guards so Nikola helped to counter that,” said head coach James Howard. “She brings a great quickness and has been working hard.”

Both offenses started off slow, with the Hoyas leading just 4-2 almost five minutes into the first period. However, both teams found their footing soon afterwards. With 2:33 remaining in the period, freshman guard Sonya Morris nailed a 3-pointer to give the Blue Demons a 10-9 lead, but that was the last time the Hoyas would trail until the fourth period. White, Smith, and junior guard Brianna Jones all made layups to end the period and give Georgetown a 17-13 advantage.

In the second period, the Hoyas hit their stride. Consecutive field goals from sophomore forward Tatiana Thompson pushed the Georgetown lead to double-digits three minutes into the period. A couple minutes later, White hit a pull-up jumper and just seconds later stole the ball back on the inbounds play. White was then fouled on a layup attempt and hit both free throws. Two jumpers from Adomako solidified the Hoyas’ lead at 36-23 entering halftime. Adomako led all scorers at the half with 12 points.

After the break, DePaul put together a furious comeback. The Blue Demons outscored Georgetown in the period 29-16. Grays scored 12 points in the period including a 3-pointer, and junior forward Chante Stonewall added eight points of her own. Adomako also scored eight points to bring her total to 20 before the fourth period begun. Entering the final quarter, the game was tied 52-52.

In the fourth, both teams struggled to score, though DePaul grabbed the lead to start things off. Layups from Grays and junior guard Kelly Campbell and a three from senior guard Ashton Millender gave the Blue Demons a 59-55 lead. Kovacikova responded by sinking a clutch three for her first points of the game. However, the Blue Demons did not let up. After a layup by Campbell, DePaul led 63-61, but on the next DePaul possession, White stole the ball and converted an and-one, giving the lead back to Georgetown. However, Grays hit a jumper on the following possession, after which Howard called a timeout. Subsequently, Smith turned the ball over on the inbounds play, leading to another Grays jumper. Free throws from Campbell sealed the victory for DePaul.

“We have to bounce back,” said Adomako. “We played well today so we need to keep that going against Marquette, with a different outcome.”

The Hoyas will be at McDonough Arena again on Sunday, this time facing No. 15 Marquette (13-3, 4-0 Big East). DePaul will head to Villanova (10-5, 2-3 Big East) and play on Sunday. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for more updates and coverage of all winter sports at Georgetown.

Image Credits: John Picker/The Georgetown Voice