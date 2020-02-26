Losing Streak Runs to Three as Men’s Basketball Falls to Marquette

By:

On Wednesday night, the Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball team (15-13, 5-10 Big East) continued to scuffle, losing 93-69 to Marquette (18-9, 8-7 Big East) in Milwaukee. Senior guard Markus Howard, the nation’s leading scorer, lived up to his reputation, dropping 30 points, seven assists, and five rebounds. For the Hoyas, senior guard Jagan Mosely and junior guard Jahvon Blair recorded 19 and 18 points, respectively.

After Georgetown won the tip, the squads went three scoreless possessions until redshirt senior guard Sacar Anim scored consecutive fastbreak layups, forcing a timeout from an emphatically upset Georgetown Head Coach Patrick Ewing. The timeout did not help, as sophomore forward Brendan Bailey hit a triple after a Georgetown turnover. Finally, the Hoyas found points on a jumper by graduate student guard Terrell Allen to make it 7-2. After another Allen jumper, Howard got on the board with a triple despite a shooting foul by Allen. After sinking the free throw to complete the four-point play and make it 11-4, freshman center Qudus Wahab drew a shooting foul and made both from the charity stripe. From there, however, the Golden Eagles would go on a 22-8 run, opening up a 33-14 advantage around the 13-minute mark. Mosely and junior forward Jamorko Pickett each made layups to get four points back and stop the bleeding momentarily, but a 3-pointer from Anim and buckets from junior forward Theo John and graduate student center Jayce Johnson kept the Hoyas at bay. Mosely converted an and-one to get three points in just before the half, but Marquette held a commanding 43-32 lead going into the break.

Coming out of the break, the Big East foes traded buckets for the first few minutes as Wahab and Allen each scored for Georgetown. Both teams went scoreless for the next three minutes before the Hoyas clawed to within 10 points thanks to five points from Pickett. Marquette squashed the comeback hopes as Anim tipped in his own miss and Howard and junior forward Jamal Cain traded triples to go up 59-41. From there, the Golden Eagles continued to control the game with sharp shooting and stifling defense, and the Hoyas were never able to get into a rhythm on offense.

With senior center Ömer Yurtseven sidelined due to injury, the Hoyas suffered on the boards. Marquette won the rebounding battle, 39-27, and also grabbed nine offensive rebounds. Additionally, Marquette’s deep shooting proved lethal, as they went 14-for-31 (45.2 percent) from the perimeter, compared to Georgetown’s 7-for-15.

The Hoyas will try to snap their recent skid on Sunday when they host Xavier (18-10, 7-8 Big East) at Capital One Arena. Tipoff is set for 2:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS. On January 22, the Musketeers were victorious, 66-57, in Cincinnati. For continued coverage of men’s basketball and all Georgetown sports, follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.

Image Credits: John Picker/The Georgetown Voice