Ewing Lands Another Recruit in Four-Star Center Qudus Wahab

01/31/2019

The Georgetown men’s basketball team (13-7, 3-4 Big East) takes on Xavier (11-10, 3-5 Big East) at Capital One Arena on Thursday looking for a big conference win. On Wednesday, however, they already got a victory, when class of 2019 center Qudus Wahab announced his verbal commitment to the Hoyas.

Wahab, from Flint Hill School (Oakton, VA), is rated as a four-star recruit according to Rivals.com. Per ESPN’s rankings, Wahab is the No. 31 center in the country and the No. 4 player from Virginia. The 6-foot-11, 235-pound big man had also received offers from other big names in the ACC, Big East, and SEC. In the end, it came down to Georgetown, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, and UConn. Wahab made his decision via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

Wahab will join a 2019 recruiting class that is already deep with centers. Head coach Patrick Ewing has signed three-star Malcolm Wilson from Ridge View High School (Columbia, SC) and two-star Timothy Igohoefe from the NBA Global Academy in Nigeria. With senior center and preseason All-Big East selection Jessie Govan and graduate student forward Trey Mourning leaving the program after this season, this group of freshmen could play a large role in filling the gap. In addition, junior center Omer Yurtseven, who is sitting out this season due to NCAA transfer rules, will debut with the Hoyas next season.

Ewing has two scholarships remaining for 2019, and with three centers already signed, he will likely look at guards and wing players to round out the recruiting class.

Image Credits: Alex Lewontin/The Georgetown Voice