Men’s Soccer Handily Defeats Lehigh at Home

10/09/2019

The No. 12 Georgetown men’s soccer team (8-1-1, 2-0-1 Big East) cruised against Lehigh (7-3-1) Tuesday in a 2-0 non-conference victory at home. The Hoyas allowed only four shots on goal the entire game, and had 12 of their own.

Georgetown dominated the first half of the game, taking three unsuccessful shots on goal before senior forward Achara put one in for his first goal of the season – all in just the first 13 minutes. Achara put it away from outside the penalty box, crossing the pitch from a shot taken after a bad clear from a defender. The Mountain Hawks’ only shot on goal of the period, at 16’, was saved by sophomore goalkeeper Giannis Nikopolidis.

In the rest of the first half , Lehigh was unable to manufacture any offense against the Hoyas squad, with their only shot being a corner kick in the 22nd minute. Georgetown had plenty of opportunities in the remainder of the period, taking nine shots after their first goal, but each went awry. Freshman midfielder Dante Polvara had consistent chances after being subbed in during the 26th minute, trying on goal three times.

The Hoyas started the second period in control again, firing two shots by the 47th minute, the second of which hit the post. A corner kick then led to midfielder junior Jacob Montes grabbing his fifth goal of the season from a cross from outside the box. Nikopolidis managed to save three more shots on goal in the second period as well as a penalty kick during the 70th minute of play, bringing his save percentage to .842 for the season.

The Hoyas are scheduled to play the Seton Hall Pirates (5-4-0, 2-1-0 Big East) at 3 p.m. at Shaw Field on Friday in their third conference game of the season. Seton Hall has won their last 4 games. Full stats are available at guhoyas.com. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for live updates and continued coverage of all Georgetown sports.

Image Credits: John Picker / The Georgetown Voice