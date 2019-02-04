Hoyas of the Week (1/28 – 2/3)

By:

Welcome to ‘Hoyas of the Week,’ where we take a look at some outstanding performances in the past week across all of Georgetown’s athletic programs.

James Akinjo – Men’s Basketball

In a 1-1 week for the the Hoyas, freshman guard James Akinjo was easily the team’s top performer. In a critical home matchup against Xavier on Thursday, he went scoreless with no assists in the first half and Georgetown went into the break down eight points. After halftime though, he came alive, knocking down several clutch threes, finding open teammates, and being a pest on the defensive end. Akinjo finished with 23 points, five rebounds, four assists, and a career-high five steals in the win. “Sometimes the shots don’t fall,” he said in the postgame presser. “But you know, my teammates, they see me working out everyday, so they have the confidence in me, just to keep shooting. So, I stick with it, stay confident.” In the following matchup against Villanova on the road, Akinjo was key in keeping it close until late. He led the Hoyas with 19 points, to go along with four assists. For his efforts, Akinjo was named the Big East Freshman of the Week.

Cristina Barrett – Women’s Swimming

The Georgetown swimming & diving teams competed in a tri-meet with Seton Hall and Providence in South Orange, NJ. The women’s team swept both matchups and junior Cristina Barrett was a major factor. Competing back in her home state, Barrett kicked things off with a tremendous performance in the 1,000-yard freestyle, an event which she has dominated all season. She easily won the race with 10:25.45 time, outpacing her closest competition by 10 seconds. Barrett got right back into the pool for the 500-yard freestyle. Again, it wasn’t much of a contest, as she took first place by five seconds, finishing in 5:05.09. In her final performance of the afternoon, Barrett came up just shy of another a third win, finishing the 200-yard freestyle in 2:08.55, just behind her teammate, junior Lauren Henasey.

Dorothy Adomako – Women’s Basketball

Graduate student guard Dorothy Adomako had two huge performances and lands on our ‘Hoyas of the Week’ list for a second time in three weeks. Adomako, named the Big East Player of the Week, willed her team to two critical conference wins with her sixth and seventh double-doubles of the season against Creighton and Providence. Against the Bluejays on Friday, she dominated inside the paint and finished with a game-high 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, including six on the offensive end. Adomako helped keep Creighton at arm’s length for most of the game and the Hoyas finished on top, 62-53. On Sunday, the Hoyas faced the Friars with a chance to get back to a .500 record on the season. Adomako was again integral in the effort, notching 20 points and 10 rebounds. Whenever Providence threatened to pull away, Adomako was there with a layup or 3-pointer to keep it close, and the Hoyas eventually pulled away with a late run to win, 61-56. “We had to make a couple adjustments and we ran plays for Dorothy and [senior guard]Dionna [White] that really made a difference,” head coach James Howard said. “For us to be able to pull away and get the stops at the end I’m proud of them.”

Drew Carbone – Men’s Swimming

The men’s team split the tri-meet with a win over Providence and a loss to Seton Hall. Sophomore Drew Carbone put on an excellent display in the meet with three individual wins ahead of the Big East Championships in just over a week. The Chelmsford, MA native dominated both backstroke events, taking home the 100-yard event with a 50.54 time and the 200-yard event by a four-second margin in 1:50.57. Carbone’s dominance in the backstroke comes as no surprise, as he became the second Hoya in program history to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials with his performance in both events at the Winter National Championships back in December. On Saturday, Carbone’s squad came up just short in the 200-yard individual medley relay with a second place finish, before his impressive afternoon conclude with another win in the 200-yard IM, notching a time of 1:55.70.

