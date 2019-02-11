Alumni Square Residents to be Relocated to Georgetown Hotel

02/11/2019

Alumni Square residents living in top floor apartments were notified on Feb. 11 that they would be moved out of their spaces and into the Georgetown University Hotel & Conference Center for the remainder of the semester. The move is being made “out of an abundance of caution” and is motivated by issues with moisture accumulation on the building’s roof.

Students are expected to vacate their rooms by Feb. 15 at 1:00 p.m.

In an email to Alumni Square residents, Provost Robert Groves and Chief Operating Officer Geoff Chatas told students that the relocations were a cautionary procedure and that there is “no indication of immediate concern.”

“While the roofs are now being inspected daily and have been outfitted with pumps to remove excess moisture, heavy loading of the roof over time…may place pressure on the rafters,” the email read.

All affected students will receive a housing credit for the spring semester, and will receive a full meal plan for the rest of the semester with an additional $200 of flex spending. The email said that university officials have contacted deans and professors in case it affects student academics.

“While we recognize this is extremely disruptive and may be upsetting, please know your safety is our highest priority and we are committed to making this transition as seamless as possible,” the email said.

“While we cannot replicate your current housing situation, we are working to ensure your move is as seamless as possible,” the email said. “Please be assured that we are deeply committed to your residential experience at Georgetown and ensuring minimal academic disruption.”

More information about the specifics of the move and what affected students can expect can be found on the university’s website.

