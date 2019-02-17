Men’s Track and Field Takes Fourth in Distance Medley in Winston-Salem

By:

A quartet of Hoyas traveled to Winston-Salem, NC on Friday to compete in the distance medley at the JDL Fast Track Invitational. Results from the JDL Fast Track Invite can be found here.

The group of fifth year Joe White, sophomore Lawrence Leake, sophomore Ruach Padhal, and senior Nick Wareham, were looking to post an NCAA qualifier in the event. White led off the race with the 1200-meter leg, splitting 2:56.26 and getting the Hoyas out to fourth place behind Ole Miss, Texas, and Iowa State. White handed off to Leake who followed up with a 48.11 400m leg. Padal kept the Hoyas in the race with a 1:49.39 split in the 800m leg, the fastest 800 split of the event. After three legs, the Hoyas found themselves in third place heading into the final leg. Wareham then anchored the Hoyas with a 4:03.19 1600m and secured the fourth place finish.

“The men did a fantastic job of executing on each of the four legs putting us in a great position going into the next few weeks of competition,” director of track and field Julie Culley said. We are currently sitting in fifth in the NCAA rankings and historically that should be enough to get us to Birmingham in March.”

White, Leake, Padhal, and Wareham will join their teammates next weekend in Geneva, OH for the Big East Indoor Championships. The Hoyas look to improve on last year’s fourth place conference finish. For continued coverage of Georgetown sports, follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.

Image Credits: Georgetown Athletics Communications