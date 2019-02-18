No. 17 Men’s Lacrosse Takes Down Robert Morris with Late Run

By:

02/18/2019

The No. 17 Georgetown men’s lacrosse team (2-0, Big East) continued their strong play to start the season with a 14-11 victory over Robert Morris (0-2, Northeastern) Saturday afternoon at Cooper Field. Senior attackman Daniel Bucaro led the Hoyas with six points courtesy of four goals and two assists, while junior attackman Jake Carraway also added six points for the Hoyas, who did not hold a lead until 7:36 remaining in the contest.

Defensively, the Hoyas were anchored by the play of sophomore goalie Owen McElroy, who totalled 15 saves on the day, in addition to a timely assist on a goal by senior midfielder Patrick Aslanian. Aslanian also forced five turnovers and collected six ground balls.

The Colonials came out firing on all cylinders to start the match, forging ahead 3-1 on an unassisted goal by freshman attackman Shane Majewski. The Colonials held a 6-4 lead after one period and led 6-5 heading into the halftime break, following a defense-dominated second period. The lone goal of the second period was Aslanian’s, as the senior streaked down the length of the field to receive an outlet pass from McElroy. Aslanian deposited the goal into the back of the net, drawing the Hoyas closer.

The third quarter was a back-and-forth affair once more, but this time each team’s offense was able to get into a rhythm. The Hoyas would outscore the Colonials 4-3 in the quarter, capped off by an unassisted goal from Bucaro, leading to a 9-all deadlock heading into the final period.

In the fourth quarter, the Hoyas imposed their will en route to outscoring the Colonials 5-2 in the frame. Though Robert Morris scored first to take a 10-9 advantage with 12:26 remaining, Georgetown would quickly respond three consecutive goals courtesy of junior midfielder Massimo Bucci, Carraway, and Bucaro. The Colonials scored another goal with 2:48 left to make it a one-score game, at 12-11, but the Hoyas quickly found the back of the net two more times to remove any doubt over the outcome.

The Hoyas return to action in a ranked matchup next Saturday, facing off against No. 10 Towson (2-0, CAA) at Cooper Field. The match is slated to begin at 12:00 p.m. ET.

