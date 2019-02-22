Pregame Primer: Women’s Basketball Looks to Regroup Against Seton Hall

By:

Following three straight losses, the Georgetown women’s basketball team (11-14, 5-9 Big East) will be looking for a breakthrough in their matchup with Seton Hall (14-12, 6-9 Big East) on Friday. With a win the Hoyas would move into a four-way tie with the Pirates, St. John’s (13-13, 6-9 Big East), and Creighton (12-14, 6-9 Big East) for sixth place in the Big East. Tip-off is set for 11:00 a.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on the Big East Digital Network with live stats available at guhoyas.com.

In their last game on Saturday, the Blue and Gray suffered their worst defeat of the season, a 91-43 humiliation at the hands of Villanova (16-9, 7-7 Big East). Despite defeating the Wildcats in their home matchup earlier this season, the Hoyas struggled mightily, especially on the offensive end where they shot 27.3 percent from the field. They scored just 16 points in the first half and the game was already a blowout by halftime. In the third quarter, the Hoya defense completely unraveled, allowing 39 points, leading to the embarrassing final margin of defeat. Not a single starter scored in double digits on the afternoon.

The Pirates are on a losing skid of their own, having dropped their last four, including a 109-63 drubbing from No. 11 Marquette (22-4, 13-1 Big East) last Sunday. Seton Hall had a solid outing on the offensive end, as sophomore guard/forward Desiree Elmore led the way with 21 points on 8-of-16 from the field. Their defensive performance, on the other hand, was less than spectacular. The Pirates allowed the Golden Eagles to shoot 60.9 percent on field goals and 50 percent from 3-point range. Marquette’s star senior guard Natisha Hiedeman spelled their doom with 34 points on an extremely efficient 14-of-18 shooting. The Pirates were without their best player on the season, freshman forward/center Shadeen Samuels, who leads the team in points, rebounds, and blocks. Senior guards Nicole Jimenez and Inja Butina are Seton Hall’s second and third-leading scorers on the season, respectively.

Both teams will be desperate to end their losing streaks in Friday’s matinee matchup. Each side will need bounce back efforts from their starters on offense, as well as a much stronger defensive effort.

Image Credits: John Picker/The Georgetown Voice