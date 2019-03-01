Pregame Primer: Women’s Basketball Looks to Keep Up Streak at Butler

By:

The Georgetown Hoyas women’s basketball team (13-14, 7-9 Big East) will face the Butler Bulldogs (20-7, 10-6 Big East) at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Hoyas are climbing up the standings, the Bulldogs have remained one of the top teams in the Big East. Butler defeated Georgetown by a score of 59-50 on Dec. 31 at McDonough Arena. The Bulldogs have dropped two of their last three games, but they defeated No. 13 Marquette (23-5, 14-2 Big East) on the road, 61-57. The game will be broadcast on the Big East Digital Network with live stats available at guhoyas.com.

The Hoyas won on Senior Day, defeating St. John’s (14-17, 7-10 Big East) by two points in a closely contested victory. Over the course of the season, the Hoyas have been inconsistent and unable to string together a series of victories. On the other hand, Butler has been a top team all year, opening the season 5-0 in conference play and recording a signature victory against conference leader Marquette (23-5, 14-2 Big East).

In their previous matchup against Butler, the Hoyas failed to get much traction offensively. Senior guard Dionna White was the only Hoya in double figures, scoring 11 points to go along with six rebounds and four steals. The Hoyas will look to White as well as graduate student guards Dorothy Adomako and Mikayla Venson to provide much of the scoring in this game. The trio combined for 77 points in the Senior Day victory over St. John’s, with Adomako contributing a career-high 29 points and nine rebounds as well.

The Hoyas will look to find some consistency and defeat a top opponent on the road, while Butler looks to take care of business. For live coverage of the game and coverage of all Georgetown sports, follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.

Image Credits: John Picker/The Georgetown Voice