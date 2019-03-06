No. 20 Women’s Lacrosse Overwhelms GW at Home

By:

03/06/2019

The No. 20 Georgetown women’s lacrosse team (5-1, Big East) returned home to Cooper Field in style on Tuesday afternoon, beating crosstown rival George Washington (1-4, A-10) 13-4. The team featured eight different goal scorers with junior midfielder Natalia Lynch grabbing a hat trick.

GW won the opening draw and took a 1-0 lead with sophomore attacker Ioanna Mantzouratos’ second minute goal, but the Colonials wouldn’t score again until the final two minutes of the first half. In the meantime, the Hoyas put six goals past sophomore goalkeeper Jenna Oler, and it could have been a lot more without Oler’s 10 saves in the half. The Hoyas doubled GW’s shots and shots on goal tallies in the first half as Lynch, junior attacker Michaela Bruno, senior midfielder Francesca Whitehurst, sophomore midfielder Mary Pagano, and Lynch again scored in the 10 minutes following Mantzouratos’ opener. Junior midfielder Liza Liotta added the sixth goal before the Colonials answered at the end of the half, making it 6-2 at the break.

The Hoyas quickly put the game to bed after halftime with two goals from senior attacker Taylor Gebhardt and one each from Liotta and freshman attacker Ali Diamond. The Colonials had a solid spell over five minutes, bookending Lynch’s hat trick goal with a pair of their own and forcing a couple saves from senior goalkeeper Haelle Chomo as well. The Hoyas soon wrestled control back, with sophomore attacker Cameron McGee scoring her first ever collegiate goal before Pagano wrapped up the scoring for Georgetown.

The Hoyas travel to Philadelphia on Saturday to begin their most difficult stretch of the year, a run of three straight road matchups with ranked opponents: No. 6 Penn (5-0, Ivy League), No. 1 Boston College (6-0, ACC), and No. 11 Loyola (2-2, Patriot League). For coverage of that stretch, as well as coverage of the rest of Georgetown’s athletic programs, follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.

Image Credits: Georgetown Athletics Communications