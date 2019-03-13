The Weekly List: Music Perfect for the Movies

I don’t know if it’s just me, but there are songs that I listen to and immediately think would be perfect in a film. Whether it’s a coming-of-age comedy or an intense thriller, here are eight songs that would be killer on a film soundtrack.
- “Diane Young” by Vampire Weekend
This song is all about its energy. It’s lively and impossible not to dance to. It would be perfect for a scene of carefree fun between girlfriends or a family bonding moment in a coming-of-age film.
- “F.U.B.U.” by Solange
“F.U.B.U.” has a soulful, chill vibe. This, combined with lyrics that emphasize blackness, would fit well in a film with a black female protagonist. It’d be nice in a scene where she’s at a get together or hangout, something lowkey to fit the mood.
- “American Pharoah” by Jase Harley
Much like “Diane Young,” this song brings energy, but in a completely different way. I feel the anger and frustration in its tone so vividly that I almost want to start a revolution listening to it. I can imagine a scene in which someone black is listening to it, walking quickly past groups of white people—highlighting the contrast. I could even see it being mixed well to use in a thriller.
- “Old Pine” by Ben Howard
This song is calming, and I actually think it would be a perfect trailer song for, once again, a coming-of-age movie. It’s sweet melody brings up feelings of growth and maturing. There’s a point where the song picks up at the four-minute mark which I could see fitting the part of the trailer where they say the cast of the film.
- “October” by George Ogilvie
Much like “Old Pine,” a specific part of this song makes me think it’s perfect for a romantic scene in a film. Near the four-minute mark, the song gets quiet, making for a perfect, private, intimate slow dance scene between two characters who are falling in love. Cheesy, but cute.
- “65th & Ingleside” by Chance the Rapper
A montage. This song is perfect for a montage. What kind of montage? I don’t know, but Chance’s quick, smooth vocals scream a montage scene to me.
- “Beach Boy” by Aminé
Another perfect trailer song that in my mind can go one of two ways. The first half of the song could be a really nice (once again because I love this genre) coming-of-age trailer song, about a girl with a really big family. I don’t know why that’s the vibe I get. Or, especially with the last half of the song when it gets haunting and quiet, if mixed right, this could be a really good horror movie trailer song.
- “Joy” by Sleeping at Last
This song is perfect for the scene where the protagonist begins to overcome their struggles. It builds up so well to a satisfying, triumphant chorus that works for any scene in which the character is victorious in whatever battle they are facing.
Image Credits: Photo: Daniel Varghese
