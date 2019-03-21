Pregame Primer: Women’s Basketball Battles Sacred Heart in WNIT First Round

The Georgetown women’s basketball team will host a first round WNIT game for the third straight season on Friday night with Sacred Heart coming to McDonough Arena. Tipoff is at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Georgetown (16-15, 9-9 Big East) has won five of its last six, eventually losing in the Big East semifinals against No. 18 Marquette (26-7, 15-3 Big East). The Hoyas are led by the duo of graduate student guard Dorothy Adomako, who leads the team with 16.5 points per game and 7.9 rebounds per game, and senior guard Dionna White, who is second on the team with averages of 16.4 points and 7.5 rebounds and leads the team with 3.3 assists per game and 2.8 steals per game. Graduate student guard Mikayla Venson adds 10.2 points per game.

The Pioneers (19-12, 14-4 Northeast) come into Friday having won six of their last seven, falling in their conference semifinal matchup with St. Francis (16-17, 11-7 Northeast). Graduate student forward Katherine Haines leads the team with 16.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. Redshirt senior guard Candice Leatherwood, sophomore guard Adrianne Hagood, and graduate student guard Erin Storck also average double-digit points.

The winner of this game moves on to the WNIT second round to face the winner of Harvard (16-12, 9-5 Ivy) and Drexel (24-8, 14-4 CAA). The Hoyas fell in the second round last year to Duquesne. For coverage of the first round matchup, follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.

