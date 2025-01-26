Women’s basketball struggles against multidimensional Marquette offense

Georgetown women’s basketball (10-10, 3-6 BIG EAST) fell to the Marquette Golden Eagles (13-6, 5-3 BIG EAST) on the road 75-58 on Saturday, Jan. 25. The Hoyas struggled to stop the Golden Eagles’ high-powered offense, and three Marquette players ended up with 18 or more points.

Graduate guard Kelsey Ransom, leading scorer in the BIG EAST, opened the scoring for the Hoyas with a short jumper. However, the Golden Eagles completely overwhelmed the Hoyas in the first quarter. Marquette’s offense moved the ball quickly and smoothly, and the Hoyas’ defense seemed consistently a step behind. The Hoyas struggled offensively, making just 26.7 percent of their shots. On the bright side, though, freshman guard Jaeda Wilson hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer as time ran out in the quarter to put the score at 22-11 Marquette.

The Hoyas turned things around in the second quarter, cutting Marquette’s lead to just 28-20. Senior center Ariel Jenkins got more involved, scoring three times from the post in the second quarter. However, Marquette’s fast-paced offense still caused issues for the Hoyas, and the Golden Eagles scored 10 points on fastbreaks. The Golden Eagles kept pushing the pace, ending the half with a commanding 40-26 lead.

The Hoyas used a full-court press in the third quarter to slow down Marquette’s fast-paced offense. On the one hand, Marquette only managed three fastbreak points all quarter. However, the Golden Eagles’ half-court offense still dominated against Georgetown’s defense. Marquette hit all four of their three-point attempts in the third, extending the gap to a 68-43 lead.

Georgetown turned things around in the fourth quarter, going on an 11-2 run to open up the quarter. Jenkins once again asserted herself, adding six points to her tally as the Hoyas cut the deficit by eight points, finishing with a 75-58 loss. Ransom led the way for the Hoyas with 25 points, followed by Jenkins, who recorded a double-double (at least 10 points and 10 rebounds) with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore forward Skylar Forbes, sophomore guard Halle Vice, and senior guard Lee Volker scored 18, 19, and 20 points respectively for Marquette, a balanced offense that the Hoyas couldn’t slow down effectively.

The Hoyas return to action at home against the Creighton Bluejays (16-4, 8-1 BIG EAST) on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7:00 p.m. EST.