Way Too Early MLB Awards Predictions

By:

03/21/2019

As Spring Training wraps up, we are just days away from Opening Day. That means that it’s the time of year to make predictions for the awards that will be announced eight months from now. Without further ado, here are my 2019 Major League Baseball awards predictions.

American League MVP: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

What better way to celebrate the biggest contract in professional sports history than with your third MVP award? The 430 million dollar man has already established himself as the greatest all-around talent of this generation, and you’d be a fool to believe that he’s done. Assuming that Mike Trout remains healthy this year, you can expect 40 homers, 100 RBIs, and an OPS of at least 1.000. The New Jersey native has been a model of consistency over his eight seasons in the majors, and the only way he doesn’t win the MVP in 2019 is if he suffers a substantial injury, as he did in 2018, or if the Angels end up with an even worse record than last season, which I don’t foresee. Of course, Boston’s slugging duo of J.D. Martinez and Mookie Betts poses a threat, but it is yet to be seen if they can keep up last season’s impressive production as Trout has his entire career. In addition, look for José Altuve to make a run after a down year by his standards in 2018.

National League MVP: Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

In the National League, I’m taking another guy who just got paid. After consecutive early exits in the postseason, Nolan Arenado is hungry for more. The 27-year old has finished in the top five in voting each of the last three seasons, and I think this is the year he finally wins it. Whether or not you think his performance is boosted by Coors Field, he will put up impressive numbers again, as long as he stays on the field. Look for a similar statline to that of Trout, with a slightly lower OPS. On top of his offensive production, Arenado is hands-down the best third baseman in the league, and arguably the best defender at any position in baseball. After the National League got much deeper this winter, it would also help Arenado’s case if the Rockies make it back to October. With the second half that he had in 2018, you will probably see reigning MVP Christian Yelich in the mix again, and a change of scenery along with impending free agency could see Paul Goldschmidt return to his 2017 form.

American League Cy Young: Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox

Like Trout, Chris Sale just needs to stay on the field in 2019. Last year, he only made 27 starts, but pitched to the tune of a 2.11 ERA, 0.861 WHIP (the best of his career), and a 6.97 K/BB ratio. If he can get to 200 innings this year, he can probably eclipse the 300 strikeout mark like he did in 2018. At this point in Sale’s career, we all know what type of pitcher he is and how effective he can be, so he’ll be at the top if he’s healthy. Also, I fully expect him to recover from the velocity dip that he experienced last October. If not, he still has some of the nastiest stuff in the league and you can bet that he’ll be fanning batters left and right either way. I predict that Blake Snell will come back to Earth a little, but don’t be surprised when he, Justin Verlander, and Corey Kluber are near the top of voting this November.

NL Cy Young: Walker Buehler, Los Angeles Dodgers

If you need any evidence for how good this kid can be, go back and watch his performance in Game 3 of the World Series. The main reason Walker Buehler didn’t run away with the Rookie of the Year a season ago is because—yup, you guessed it—an injury, but he was also on restrictions that limited his usage early on. Despite this, the former Vanderbilt Commodore still managed to strike out 151 batters over just 137.1 innings. With a full season in the bigs under his belt and removal of the bubble wrap, Buehler is primed to assert dominance with his electric fastball, knee-buckling curve, and sweeping slider. His 2.62 ERA and 4.08 K/BB ratio will get even better as he improves his command. Like Snell, I see deGrom regressing a bit, especially in an NL East that has improved and just might be the toughest in baseball. However, deGrom and division-mates Max Scherzer and Aaron Nola won’t make it easy for Buehler to claim the throne for himself.

AL Rookie of the Year: Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is probably the most hyped prospect around the league since the man I picked to win this year’s AL MVP. He won’t be up with the big league club for a little bit, but once he arrives, expect him to take the league by storm. Guerrero has done just about everything that can be done in the minor leagues. In 95 games last year, mainly in AA and AAA, he batted .381 (yes, .381) with 20 bombs, 78 RBIs, and a 1.073 OPS. That is, in a word, ridiculous. If he can even partially translate that to the majors, he’s got a pretty good shot to win this award. The only thing that might hold him back is his defense, which hasn’t been amazing in the minors. If Chicago’s Eloy Jiménez can get substantial time with the White Sox this year, he could also be a contender. The left fielder had a .961 OPS and 22 homers in the minors a year ago.

NL Rookie of the Year: Peter Alonso, New York Mets

If you’re a fan of burly power-hitting first basemen, Peter Alonso is your guy. As a 23-year old last season, Alonso slugged 36 homers and drove in 119 runs over 132 games in AA and AAA. He’s already cracked four homers with a 1.076 OPS in Spring Training this year, and without a proven Major League first baseman in the Mets system, Alonso will have a shot to take it over at some point this year. Former top prospect Dominic Smith has also been raking in Spring Training, but it doesn’t mean much considering a measly .665 OPS in two seasons with the Mets. In Los Angeles, Alex Verdugo has proven himself at every level of the minor leagues. He has struggled to find playing time in the last two years in a crowded Dodgers outfield, but it appears he will finally make the Opening Day roster in 2019. If he can find consistent at-bats, he definitely has a shot to win Rookie of the Year with his highly touted contact ability and plate approach.