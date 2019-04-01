Hoyas of the Week (3/25 – 3/31)

By:

Welcome to ‘Hoyas of the Week,’ where we take a look at some outstanding performances in the past week across all of Georgetown’s athletic programs.

Josette Norris – Women’s Track & Field

While much of the Georgetown Track & Field squad was occupied with the Florida Relays on Thursday and Friday, graduate student Josette Norris was competing in the Stanford Invitational and came away with a historic performance. Competing alongside the country’s other elite distance runners in the 5,000-meter, Norris finished ninth with a time of 15:46.75, an entire minute faster than her time in the same event at Stanford last year. The time was also a personal record for the veteran and comes in at fourth best in Georgetown history. Next up for the Hoyas are a pair of meets next Saturday: the Sam Howell Invitational at Princeton and the Sun Angel Classic at Arizona State.

Eduardo Blochtein – Men’s Golf

The Georgetown men’s golf team competed at the FAU Spring Invitational in Boca Raton, FL this past weekend. The Hoyas finished tied for ninth overall as a team and improved as the event progressed, posting their best score (282) on the final day. Junior Eduardo Blochtein was Georgetown’s top performer, finishing 12th overall out of 78 competitors. The Florida native recovered from a 2-over showing on Friday with strong 4-under and 3-under displays on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. He closed the weekend 5-under, one of just two Hoyas to finish below par. The Hoyas will now travel to New Jersey for the Princeton Invitational next weekend.

Haelle Chomo – Women’s Lacrosse

The Hoyas opened their Big East campaign in style, handily defeating Butler 21-3 in Indianapolis, IN. Junior midfielder Liza Liotta grabbed four goals and senior attacker Taylor Gebhardt notched her sixth hat trick on the season in Georgetown’s second straight 20-plus goal offensive showing. However, it was the defense that was particularly impressive on the afternoon as the goalkeeper combination of senior Haelle Chomo and junior Micheline DiNardo allowed the fewest goals since Georgetown’s 2017 conference opener, when Butler managed just two goals. Over 36:06, Chomo made seven saves and guided the Hoya defense from between the pipes. The astounding defensive effort allowed the Hoyas to jump ahead by 11 goals going into the halftime break, and the dominance only continued in the second half. Following the biggest win of the season so far, Chomo and the Hoyas will return to Cooper Field on Saturday to host Denver.

Varsity 8+ – Women’s Rowing

The Georgetown women’s rowing team competed at the Occoquan Sprints in Fairfax, Virginia on Sunday in a field of six. The second varsity 8+ boat put on a masterful display, taking first place with a time of 8:16.83. The Hoyas finished 4.41 seconds ahead of second place West Virginia, led by freshman coxswain Mary Watters, with freshmen Sophia Yphantides, Eva Cagliostro, Julia Sabik, Helena Jensen, and Megan Sofield, sophomores Kelly Keenan and Maggie Taaffe, and junior Cait Hagan in the boat. Next up is a race against Navy and Lehigh in Annapolis, Maryland.

