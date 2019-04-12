New GUSA senators elected amidst high turnout

By:

The Election Commission announced the winners of the GUSA Senate election. The new Senate is composed of 18 members, six from each rising class of seniors, juniors, and sophomores. The Election Commission announced the results at 12:38 am on their Twitter page.

57.9 percent of students voted in the election according to the Election Commission, which was a 35.9 percent higher turnout than last year, which saw a 23 percent turnout. The election also included a referendum concerning the descendants of the 272 slaves sold by Georgetown in 1838.

Seven candidates ran to represent the class of 2020. The winners were Juan Martinez (SFS ’20), Harrison Nugent (SFS ’20), Jessica Richards, (COL ’20), Matt Buckwald (COL ’20), Peter Lee Hamilton (COL ’20), and Miguel Zamudio (COL ’20). Two of those candidates petitioned to be on the ballot after the official announcement period had elapsed. The class of 2020 had a 51.5 percent turnout rate.

In the class of 2021, Natalie Kim (SFS ’21), Samantha Moreland (COL ’21), Sam Dubke (SFS ’21), Mikail Husain (COL ’21), Joshua Marin-Mora (SFS ’21), and Leo Teixeira (COL ’21) won. Eleven candidates were on the ballot. The class of 2021 had a 64.4 percent turnout rate.

Eleven candidates ran to represent the class of 2022, with Daniella Sanchez (COL ’22) , Zev Burton (SFS ’22), Layla Weiss (MSB ’22), Leo John Arnett (SFS ’22) , Olivia Kleier (SFS ’22) , and Julia Moreno (SFS ’22) winning. The class of 2022 had a 66.4 percent turnout rate.

Five of those who won are current senators who will return for another year. Three current senators lost their elections. Juan Martinez (SFS ’20), who was the speaker of the senate before being sworn in as GUSA President last fall, also won reelection.

Class of 2023 senators will be elected next fall.

The Senate will verify the election results at their meeting on April 14.